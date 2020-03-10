Davis graduates from UA Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jill Davis of Marshfield graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock following the fall 2019 semester.
Davis graduated with a Graduate Certificate in Dyslexia Therapist.
UA Little Rock honored the fall 2019 graduates during a Dec. 14 ceremony at the Jack Stephens Center. More than 700 degrees were awarded for the semester.
KU releases honor roll
LAWRENCE, Kan. More than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2019 semester.
On the list were two students from The Mail’s readership area. They included Stephanie Bell, Marshfield, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, and Brystol Bates, Fair Grove, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.
Fordland student earns degree
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Emily Samuel of Fordland has earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Kansas State University.
She received her degree at the end of the fall semester.
