The following information was posted to the Webster County Health Unit's website last night:
Webster County Health Unit announces its fourth laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 in Webster County.
To protect the patient's right to privacy, identifying information will not be provided. This case does represent community spread but outside of Webster County and Missouri. It was determined that there are no public locations in Webster County to be concerned about for potential exposure. Only one close contact was identified and has been notified.
Our prevention messages for you continue to be important to combat this illness: STAY HOME if you don't need to go out, wash your hands frequently, cover your coughs and sneezes, avoid crowds over 10, practice social distancing of 6 ft apart, and stay home if you're sick.
There are some people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and some have nonspecific symptoms, both of whom have not been tested but possibly carrying the virus. This is why YOU must do your part in following the recommendations previously mentioned to hopefully ensure you and your family do not experience an exposure.
For more information about COVID-19, visit the website of CDC, call the Missouri COVID-19 public information hotline at 877-435-8411 or call the Health Unit at 417-859-2532.
