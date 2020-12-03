The Missouri National Guard joins the efforts against COVID-19 in Webster County at this weeks drive-thru COVID testing. Through a collaboration between the Webster County Health Unit, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services(DHSS) and the Missouri National Guard, COVID tests will be administered on Monday, Dec. 7 from noon to 6 p.m.
The drive-thru testing will be held at the Webster County Fairgrounds and is offered at no cost to all residents of Missouri whether they are experiencing symptoms or not.
“This event will serve as a convenient option for many people to access testing, and we encourage testing for anyone experiencing symptoms or anyone who may have had a recent exposure,” said Terre Banks, Health Unit Administrator.
The testing method is a self-administered nasal swab to determine if there is an active COVID-19 infection.
“Our positivity rate is much higher than it is elsewhere state, so we still have a lot of sick people in Webster County,” explained Scott Allen, Emergency Planner and Health Educator at the health unit.
“One of the big things is that people are waiting longer when they get sick to get tested and we do not want that. The more we can get tested, the better.”
Those who wish to get tested at the drive-thru COVID clinic can pre-register at health.mo.gov/communitytest or call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline for registration assistance. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, however it is not mandatory. According to Banks, “Every effort will be made to test everyone who comes to be tested.”
