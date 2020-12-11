It’s said growing up in a town like Marshfield, Missouri is something that can truly only be understood by those who have lived the experience. However, a picture’s worth a thousand words and the art created by Marshfield native, Jerry Rice, showcases the emotions of the small-town happenings.
“I love history and I especially love the history I grew up in as a boy–the 40’s, 50’s, 60’s–I don’t know whether my paintings were trying to bring back my childhood or just finding a way to share my childhood with other people,” said Rice.
Jerry Rice grew up on a farm in Marshfield, east on Highway 38 about a mile from High Prairie. He left for the Navy before returning to marry his wife and start a family. Rice said he worked numerous vocations before branching out to create works of his own.
“I used to do a lot of billboard sign painting for Pat Jones when he owned Exotic Animal Paradise,” Rice said. This portfolio drew gigs from other big names such as Johnny Cash, Ray Stevens and Willie Nelson.
“Eventually work like that just wears on your body. As I got older, In ’92 I decided–well, I’ve always loved painting–so when my wife told me to paint something of Marshfield, I just went for it,” he explained.
“As a boy, I had lots of memories with the Ritz Theatre which was there on the square at the time. So I decided that would be what I painted.”
Rice remembers the Ritz as the theater he went to as a boy. He recalls grabbing a Coca-Cola or RC out of the ice box located in the front of the Fellins Store. According to Rice, the car parked in the gas station was his father’s 1952 gold Hudson.
“I made prints of it and had a show in town. The people of Marshfield just really loved and accepted it,” he said. “It went over real well, so I decided to go ahead and do the whole square–I tried to capture all four sides.”
When he painted “Saturday Nite at the Ritz,” he didn’t know it would lead to an entire series of hometown portraits which would end up sprinkled about local businesses for decades to come.
“As a boy, the Ritz Theatre, the Sweet Shop, the pride in our parades, all of these things I grew up around are history that I think everyone can appreciate and enjoy. I ended up focusing on a lot of Route 66, which kind of made it all fall together.”
Rice painted “The George House,” a historical house in Webster County and “The Sweet Shop” on the east side of the square which he recalls being the place to go for a soda, banana split and music on the jukebox. “One Saturday Afternoon” shows a simple scene of a boy playing out front the Marshell Auto Store on the west side of the square.
According to Rice, “The Webster County Centennial” portrays several real people of Webster County coming around the corner of the parade route on the northwest side of the square.
“People in Marshfield helped me research and prepare for that specific painting and it was created based off of a lot of old photographs from that time,” Rice explained.
“The people in that painting are real, like the little girls riding the bicycles and the girl riding the horse. It’s cool to have people call that have purchased copies of that piece and say, ‘hey that’s me, I’m in this painting,’ because I didn’t know who they were–all I had were the photographs.”
Prints of the series can be purchased at jerrylrice.com or at the Webster County History Museum on Clay Street.
Since completing the series of Webster County Rice has gone on to complete several pieces for Greene County including the Springfield Square Downtown, Central High School and numerous businesses in Springfield, Strafford, Branson etc.
“Right now I’m still doing a little work, I’m having trouble with colors but I’m still doing portraits,” he said. “I had a big piece I was working on for The Gilloiz Theatre, for a historical event that took place in Springfield. I’ve got it about halfway done but last year in August I lost my sight in my left eye, which is my good eye because Retinopathy has affected my eyesight,”
The event he’s bringing back to life with his painting is the world premier of the movie, “The Winning Team” starring Ronald Reagan and Doris Day. Rice is using photographs from the 1952 event at The Gilloiz Theatre in downtown Springfield to recreate the scene.
“I’ve had nine operations in the last year. I had a heart attack in ‘06 and colon cancer in ‘09 but it’s my diabetes that’s affecting my vision,” he explained.
With the risk COVID-19 has imposed this year, Rice said he has done his best to confine himself to his home since early spring. He undergoes another procedure on his eyes in January. Regardless of the setbacks Rice has faced with his health, he has found a way to continue with his art.
“I’m working on black and white stuff right now because of the difficulty I’m having distinguishing different shades of colors but I’m not finished yet,” he said. “I have to give all the credit to God the Father, Jehovah. I was born in 1941–I’ll be 79 this year. I’ve still got a couple of days of painting left in me.”
