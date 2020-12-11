Marshfield’s Board of Aldermen regular council meeting held Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. resulted in a city-wide ordinance requiring masks until the end of March unless otherwise cancelled or extended. The ordinance passed with a 3-1 vote.
At the last meeting, Nov. 19, the executive order was issued stating, “All persons including employees or visitors, over the age of 10 shall wear a face covering when present at a place of public accommodation.”
“When we issued the executive order, I used state data in that as well as the Governor’s recommendation and guidance that he provided,” Mayor Natalie McNish explained. “That provided three categories of risk and at the time that the executive order was issued, we were in extreme risk.”
Based on the Webster County COVID numbers provided by the state at health unit for Dec. 10, we’re still in the extreme risk categories.
The meeting began with reports from the Webster County Health Unit citing 86 active cases in the county and 58 within Marshfield, 5 of those being in local nursing homes. In addition to this, there were 72 more were presumptively positive cases awaiting confirmation at the CDC level.
“The governor approved the extension of the state of emergency through March 31, 2021,” said Mayor Natalie McNish.
“I would assume extend it through that and if something were to change we can always withdraw,” said East Ward Alderman Rob Foster.
“Agreed,” stated Mark Bowers, East Ward Alderman.
According to McNish, 152 public opinion emails were sent in to the Aldermen, two of which were dismissed due to lack of clarity of one response and one duplicate. Of the remaining, 70 were in favor of masking and 80 were opposed.
Areas of concern within the community regarding speakers and performers, as well as religious congregations were addressed resulting in the adoption of two amendments from another city’s ordinance: “When giving a presentation, performance, speech or other similar activity to a group of individuals in an indoor setting, provided that the presenter or performer shall they remain the distance of 6 feet between other individuals while not wearing a face covering.” and “When attending a religious service, seated and maintaining social distancing more than 6 feet between themselves and others not within their household.”
The exemption was already in place for Marshfield public schools in the executive order, however it was also extended to private schools to include the Marshfield Christian School.
“I would like to point out that we do have in this ordinance – it does say that when an individual has a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents them wearing a face mask, that is fine,” said West Ward Alderwoman Vicki Montgomery. “I get that.”
McNish read the ordinance, “Bill No. 2020-59, an ordinance of the city of Marshfield, Missouri, establishing a requirement for the use of face coverings to prevent or limit the spread of COVID-19.”
“Moved to approve,” said Foster.
“Second,” said Bowers.
McNish called a vote and the bill passed 3-1. Aldermen Foster and Bowers and Alderwoman Montgomery voted yes while West Ward Alderwoman Stacy Lee voted no.
