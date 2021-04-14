Marshfield baseball needed extra innings, but passed its first test against one of four district opponents on the regular season slate.
At home, the Blue Jays battled back and defeated Bolivar 9-8 in eight innings Thursday night. The Liberators entered the contest ranked No. 8 in Class 5 in the first MHSBCA Poll of the spring.
“It’s a very big win, especially when it comes to seeding meetings,” Jays head coach Will Pate said. “You’d like to win some of those games to build a resume for those purposes.”
In the bottom of the eighth, Jackson Vestal waited patiently and drew a walk to leadoff, then, after Vestal stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch, Bolivar elected to intentionally walk Hayden Curley and Wyatt Brockman. With Logan Crum in the box, Ryan Hadank's offering appeared to glance off the catcher's glove, and Vestal slid and beat the throw from behind the plate to home before being mobbed by teammates.
“That’s a tough situation,” Pate said. “You end up getting the winning run at third and the coach loads the bases with nobody out. We rep that situation all the time in batting practice, so our guy knew what to do, but when you’re on defense, that’s nerve-racking.”
Though they might have been capable of pushing more runs through, reliever Wyatt Brockman ensured the Jays needed just one by getting out of a jam in the top of the inning. With two outs and nobody on, Hadank singled, then Brockman walked the next batter before Kaden DeGraffenreid drew a full count and fouled off two pitches before Brockman struck him out swinging to escape the jam.
“He kept fouling it off and it was deep in the count, I knew I just had to keep throwing strikes, pounding the zone and soon enough he’d miss,” said Brockman, who combined with Vestal to strike out 18 batters.
Also among the highlights was the return to the plate of Ben Casterlin. The senior pitcher/outfielder had been waiting to be cleared from injury.
“I’m sure there were some nerves there in that at-bat, but it was good to get him back in,” Pate said of Casterlin. “You’ve got to shake the rust off at some point and give him a chance.”
Marshfield played over the weekend in the Dan Furst Tournament, then took on Logan-Rogersville Tuesday. A busy week continues with back-to-back games Thursday and Friday at home against Mt. Vernon and Strafford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.