WARRENSBURG — Area residents are among the more than 1,000 individuals who are eligible to participate in the University of Central Missouri’s 2020 summer commencement exercises Aug. 1, in the university’s Multipurpose Building.
Students who completed their degree requirements by the end of the spring 2020 semester are eligible to be honored at the event, which was rescheduled from May due to COVID-19.
Area graduates include Shelby Christine Rouse of Marshfield and Erica Shae McCann of Rogersville.
MSU awards degrees
Missouri State University awarded 2,872 degrees to students in spring 2020.
While their original graduation ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19, spring 2020 graduates have two opportunities to participate in an in-person commencement ceremony later this year at JQH Arena. The dates are Oct. 18 or Dec. 11.
Area graduates include the following:
Elkland: Kiersten Alyse Delly: Bachelor of Science, Anthropology; Jeremy Michael Hostetler: Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training.
Fordland: Angelica Michelle Krause: Bachelor of Social Work; Macy Lynn Miles: Bachelor of Science in Nursing, cum laude.
Marshfield: Bailey Marylea Adamik: Bachelor of Science, Criminology, magna cum laude; Callyn A. Broyles: Bachelor of Science, Cellular and Molecular Biology, magna cum laude in the Honors College; Ashley M. Clair: Bachelor of Science, Mathematics; Kara L. Copling: Master of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Justin Parker Davidson: Bachelor of Science, Economics; Emily E. Fleetwood: Bachelor of General Studies; Ben Thomas Andrew Greer: Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, cum laude; Dannyca A. Hildebrand: Doctor of Physical Therapy; Margaret M. Hutton: Bachelor of Science in Education, English, cum laude; Kilee LaGayle LaChance: Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, magna cum laude;
Evangeline Marie Marlin: Bachelor of Science, Fashion Merchandising and Design; Michelle R. Monks: Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education; Destinie Sky Rush: Bachelor of Science, Criminology, summa cum laude; Katy B. Taylor: Master of Natural and Applied Science; Katherine Shanna Vande Griend: Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood Education; Dacia Dianna Wade: Master of Science, Early Childhood and Family Development; Brittany Dawn Willis: Master of Accountancy.
Rogersville: Kaidon B. Anderson: Bachelor of Science, Criminology; Shaun K. Chilton: Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Movement Science, summa cum laude; Jennifer Michelle Chilton: Bachelor of Science, Accounting, magna cum laude; Leslie Jo Clark: Bachelor of Science, Electronic Arts; Schuyler Alan Crawford: Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Harry Austin Deckard Jr.: Bachelor of Applied Science, Technology Management; Derek Braden Kennell: Master of Business Administration; Taylor Payne Kennemer: Bachelor of Science, Natural Resources; Matthew Lucas Mac: Bachelor of Science, Management, summa cum laude in the Honors College;
Jacob Lawrence Newton: Bachelor of Science, Wildlife Conservation and Management; Makenna Addison Snodgrass: Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude in the Honors College; Sydnie Adrianne Watts: Bachelor of Science, Religious Studies, cum laude; Natalie Renea White: Bachelor of Science, Management.
Seymour: Kaitlyn Taylor Hale: Bachelor of Social Work, summa cum laude; Amber Marie Long: Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood Education, cum laude; Jessica Michele McCune: Bachelor of Science in Education, English, magna cum laude; Brooklynn Ray Renkoski: Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education; William Taylor Rodrock: Bachelor of Science, Management; Hannah Michelle Todd: Bachelor of Science in Education, Agriculture Education.
Strafford: Conner Thomas Anderson: Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business; Owen Richard Arnall: Bachelor of Science, Modern Language, summa cum laude.
Timothy B. Bishop: Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education Chelsea Collins: Bachelor of Science, Interior Design Emily Highley: Bachelor of Science, General Business Chace Qynlan Smartt: Doctor of Physical Therapy Rebecca D. Albers: Bachelor of Fine Arts, Design Kyle Dean Tate: Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education.
