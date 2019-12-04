NIE Calendar
DEC. 2-6
STRAFFORD: Annual Holiday Shop, elementary school
DEC. 3-4
ROGERSVILLE: Christmas Country Store, elementary school
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4
CONWAY: Early out, 1 p.m., Professional Development Day
FORDLAND: Library Winter Party, 6-7:35 p.m., middle school
THURSDAY, DEC. 5
ROGERSVILLE: Fifth Music Concert, 7 p.m., high school
STRAFFORD: Fourth Grade Musical/EL Honor Choir Concert, 7 p.m., high school auditorium
DEC. 6-8
FORDLAND: Beta Club State Convention
FRIDAY, DEC. 6
NIANGUA: Middle School Holiday Dance, 7 p.m., high school
SATURDAY, DEC. 7
NIANGUA: Christmas Princess Pageant, 5 p.m., high school
STRAFFORD: Pancakes & Pajamas With Santa, 8:30-10:30 a.m., elementary school
SUNDAY, DEC. 8
ROGERSVILLE: Sixth Grade Band Concert, 2:30 p.m., upper elementary school
MONDAY, DEC. 9
FORDLAND: Band Concert, 7 p.m., high school gym
NIANGUA: Staff Professional Development Day, 8 a.m., high school
DEC. 10-11
ROGERSVILLE: Christmas Country Store, primary school
TUESDAY, DEC. 10
CONWAY: FFA Stuffed Animal Delivery, 8 a.m.- 12 p.m., Marshfield
MARSHFIELD: S.O.S. Closet Open, 1-4:30 p.m.,
MARSHFIELD: Junior Jay Singers Concert, 7 p.m., high school auditorium
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
CONWAY: FFA Christmas Party and Points Auction, 6-9 p.m., agriculture shop
STRAFFORD: Elementary Honor Choir “Cocoa and Caroling,” 3 p.m., elementary school
THURSDAY, DEC. 12
CONWAY: K-2 Christmas Program, 6-8 p.m., high school gym
FRIDAY, DEC. 13
CONWAY: Third- through Fifth-Grade Christmas Program, 6 p.m., high school gym
