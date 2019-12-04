NIE Calendar

DEC. 2-6

STRAFFORD: Annual Holiday Shop, elementary school 

DEC. 3-4

ROGERSVILLE: Christmas Country Store, elementary school 

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4 

CONWAY: Early out, 1 p.m., Professional Development Day 

FORDLAND: Library Winter Party, 6-7:35 p.m., middle school 

THURSDAY, DEC. 5

ROGERSVILLE: Fifth Music Concert, 7 p.m., high school 

STRAFFORD: Fourth Grade Musical/EL Honor Choir Concert, 7 p.m., high school auditorium 

DEC. 6-8

FORDLAND: Beta Club State Convention 

FRIDAY, DEC. 6 

NIANGUA: Middle School Holiday Dance, 7 p.m., high school

SATURDAY, DEC. 7

NIANGUA: Christmas Princess Pageant, 5 p.m., high school

STRAFFORD: Pancakes & Pajamas With Santa, 8:30-10:30 a.m., elementary school 

SUNDAY, DEC. 8

ROGERSVILLE: Sixth Grade Band Concert, 2:30 p.m., upper elementary school 

MONDAY, DEC. 9 

FORDLAND: Band Concert, 7 p.m., high school gym 

NIANGUA: Staff Professional Development Day, 8 a.m., high school

DEC. 10-11

ROGERSVILLE: Christmas Country Store, primary school 

TUESDAY, DEC. 10

CONWAY: FFA Stuffed Animal Delivery, 8 a.m.- 12 p.m., Marshfield 

MARSHFIELD: S.O.S. Closet Open, 1-4:30 p.m.,

MARSHFIELD: Junior Jay Singers Concert, 7 p.m., high school auditorium 

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11

CONWAY: FFA Christmas Party and Points Auction, 6-9 p.m., agriculture shop 

STRAFFORD: Elementary Honor Choir “Cocoa and Caroling,” 3 p.m., elementary school

THURSDAY, DEC. 12

CONWAY: K-2 Christmas Program, 6-8 p.m., high school gym

FRIDAY, DEC. 13

CONWAY: Third- through Fifth-Grade Christmas Program, 6 p.m., high school gym

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.