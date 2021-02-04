The Niangua R-V school district has announced a new superintendent, who will be officially taking the place of Mr. T.J. Bransfield at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. On Friday, Jan. 22, Mr. Josh Hume introduced himself to the faculty and staff of his new district before attending the first of many Cardinals basketball games.
For the past five years, Hume has been the Junior and Senior High School Principal at Sweet Springs R-VII. Throughout his career, he has taught multiple grade levels and coached numerous teams and activities.
Hume grew up and went to school in Madison County, Ohio before attending Fort Scott Community College and Missouri Valley College. He earned his master’s and specialist’s degree from William Woods University in Fulton, Mo. His wife, Mandy, is also a teacher and they share a son as well as a chocolate lab named Rex.
According to Hume, he is very excited to have accepted the superintendent position and can’t wait to get started. Meanwhile in the library building, the school board met and approved the ballot for the upcoming April election.
The Niangua Board of Education meets every third Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. and current board members include President Aaron York, Vice-President Ted Stuber, Treasurer Kelli Kelso, Secretary David Johnston and members John Dudley, Byron Medley and Nick Jones.
The candidates who were approved by the board to be placed on the ballot for the upcoming election are current Vice-President Ted Stuber, Mike Deckard, Amber Brand, Chaelynn Huitink and Brian (Shane) Callaway.
The current candidates for Niangua school board are subject to change, as the candidates must meet all qualifications to run. These qualifications include being a U.S. citizen, a resident taxpayer fo the district, resident of Missouri for at least one year and be at least 24 years of age. Candidates must also be current on state and local taxes; have not been found guilty of or pled guilty to a felony under Missouri or federal law; are not registered or required to register as a sex offender; and have filed required campaign documents for all previous campaigns, if any.
Election Day is April 6, 2021. Of the final candidates, two will be voted on as board members and will serve a three year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.