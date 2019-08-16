Entering her eighth season in charge, Marshfield softball head coach Jessica Gorham sees better times ahead for a team that went 8-12 last year.
“The girls learned from it, I learned from it,” Gorham said of last fall. “This summer, our commitment level was very good. I’m hopeful and looking forward to seeing the progress from last year to make a difference this season and be more successful.”
She’s noticed the rewards of the program’s first summer participating in Edge. In the past, the team has done its own speed and agility training, but participating all those mornings with other Blue Jays athletes has already appeared to pay off.
“I’ve seen a big difference in strength and speed just in that time,” Gorham said. “I think we’ll see it, and even more than the speed and agility part, the accountability on the girls’ part [has improved].”
Gorham called 2018 “super challenging for a number of reasons,” among them facing what was largely a new slate of opponents. The information bank has had to be partially rebuilt with the move to the Big 8. She talked about the challenge of knowing a good majority of hitters every year — having pitching charts on how to throw at batters — then going in blind to some teams in the new conference. Adding an assistant coach from Neosho in Missy Clark for this fall will help out with that.
“Not only does Missy bring a wealth of experience, but she’s also familiar with a lot of schools from down that way that are now part of our conference,” Gorham said. “We saw them last year, but I’ll really look to her for knowledge, because she knows Lamar, Seneca, some of those teams well. And she’s been with us all summer and the girls have really taken to her. She’s got a good, positive vibe.”
Cutting down on the run-rule losses and allowing something less than the 7.1 runs per game allowed last fall will be dependent on answering the questions surrounding the pitching staff. Blayke Taylor, the team’s No. 1 in 2018, made the switch to volleyball for her senior year. Smithville transfer Abby Swanigan arrived as a junior to Marshfield last year but was coming off shoulder surgery and didn’t toe the rubber for the Lady Jays. Gorham is unsure how her shoulder will hold up and is mindful of that, but hopes that as a senior she’ll form a 1-2 combination when she returns with freshman Morgan Green, who was highly successful in the junior high program.
“Morgan, as a freshman, it’ll be hard to step in right away on the mound, but Abby’s such a good teammate, so she’s the perfect person for her to learn from and be mentored by,” Gorham said.
Along with All-Big 8 catcher Haleigh Clift and third baseman Izzy Harrison, the team also graduated its corner outfielders. The plan was to have Kiana Massie back in center, but the three-sport sophomore tore her ACL on a javelin throw during track season and isn’t expected to recover in time to contribute for this fall. With holes to fill in the outfield, sophomore Alaura Padgett, who Gorham describes as mentally tough at the plate, is a candidate to possibly fill one of those spots.
Around the diamond, two more sophomores, Hayleigh Cantrell and Ally Harrison, are expected to fit into the puzzle as good pieces. Cantrell in particular displays good speed and could create problems for opposing catchers on the basepaths.
A jamboree in Camdenton that includes the hosts, Iberia and Sedalia will prepare the team for its opener that takes place in the Morrisville Tournament on Aug. 30 against an opponent to be determined. The Lady Jays face McDonald County in their home opener on Sept. 5.
By then, players should be eager to reap the benefits of many early summer mornings spent improving.
“I’ve got a good group of seniors willing to work hard and hold others accountable, and I think the energy and youthfulness of our freshman is already rubbing off on players,” Gorham said. “I hope they all get to see the results this fall from working their butts off this summer. I want them to feel the excitement of winning more games.”
Bryan can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
