The Logan-Rogersville School Board approved its 2021-2022 academic calendar.
Superintendent Shawn Randles said they ran it through the administrative team and the district advisory council. Last year was the first year the legislation mandated start dates. Some of the modifications to the calendar are in response to the pandemic, but Randles said they wanted to make sure they focused in on it. He pointed out that Martin Luther King Jr. Day and President's Day are national holidays and the district will protect them as holidays, which saves the district $20,000 by doing so in not working support staff on those days.
Randles said the district added a respite day in October and April to coincide with Easter and parent teacher conference week. They also included three alternative methods of instruction days that they modified to put into their calendars this year. The district kept six professional development days and also shifted Christmas break.
"It's still the same number of days it was, but we just shifted it so we would not start on a Wednesday coming back," he said. "We would have a professional development day on a Monday and a school day on a Tuesday, then there would be one more day off before Christmas."
In addition to the calendar, the school board approved bid authorization for the maintenance department truck. It also approved a bid award for local/long distance phone service.
