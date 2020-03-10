SPRINGFIELD — Missouri State University conferred more than 1,500 degrees to students in fall 2019.
Riley Herrold, of Rogersville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication.
Britney Lawless, of Fair Grove, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Agriculture Education.
Jessica Potter, of Fair Grove, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminology.
Trevor Fritts, of Fair Grove, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management.
Niki Haynes, of Fair Grove, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Chelsea Wilson, of Fair Grove, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.
Alice Wingo, of Fair Grove, graduated with a Master of Business Administration in .
Brock Gipson, of Rogersville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
Tiffany Bland, of Strafford, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design.
Jailey Carter, of Strafford, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Middle School Education.
Noah Comstock, of Strafford, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in General Business.
Easton Dunning, of Strafford, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Morgan Graffis, of Strafford, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Saije Lowery, of Strafford, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminology.
Bradley Shove, of Strafford, graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies in .
William Dry, of Conway, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Nichole Buckner, of Marshfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Melody Burchfield, of Marshfield, graduated with a Master of Science in Education in Elementary Education.
Bryan Jensen, of Marshfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in General Business.
Melissa McCord, of Marshfield, graduated with a Master of Science in Counseling.
Austin Moss, of Marshfield, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.
Emily Pennington, of Niangua, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education.
Anna Vestal, of Niangua, graduated with a Master of Science in Education in Educational Technology.
Carol Coffer, of Rogersville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
Jessica Fox, of Rogersville, graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies in .
Braelin Johnson, of Rogersville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Special Education/Cross Categorical.
Sarah McDowell, of Rogersville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Abby Pitts, of Rogersville, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Early Childhood Education.
Hannah Prock, of Rogersville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
Benjamin Vinyard, of Rogersville, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Mathematics.
Samantha Young, of Rogersville, graduated with a Master of Occupational Therapy in .
Christa Gordon, of Seymour, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in History.
Tabi Rodden, of Seymour, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Jordan Minor, of Strafford, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Movement Science.
Allyson Rokusek, of Strafford, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.
UCM confers degrees to local students
WARRENSBURG — Kathy Eady and Madison D. Ray of Rogersville were among the more than 1,000 individuals who were eligible to participate in the University of Central Missouri’s 2019 fall commencement exercises Dec. 13-14 in the university’s Multipurpose Building.
Easy earned a Master of Science degree, while Ray earned a Master of Arts.
Davis graduates from UA Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jill Davis of Marshfield graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock following the fall 2019 semester.
Davis graduated with a Graduate Certificate in Dyslexia Therapist.
UA Little Rock honored the fall 2019 graduates during a Dec. 14 ceremony at the Jack Stephens Center. More than 700 degrees were awarded for the semester.
KU releases honor roll
LAWRENCE, Kan. More than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2019 semester.
On the list were two students from The Mail’s readership area. They included Stephanie Bell, Marshfield, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, and Brystol Bates, Fair Grove, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.
Fordland student earns degree
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Emily Samuel of Fordland has earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Kansas State University.
She received her degree at the end of the fall semester.
