Fordland R-3 School District is proud to announce that Stephanie Vickers will be the new elementary principal starting with the 2021-22 school year. For the past four years, Mrs. Vickers has served as an elementary principal in Raytown, Missouri. Mrs. Vickers is excited to build relationships with the students, staff, and families in Fordland. Mrs. Vickers spent her first 18 years as a middle school math teacher and elementary teacher in Independence, Missouri. She is a former Teacher of the Year for the Independence School District and worked for two years as a Teaching Ambassador Fellow for the Department of Education in Washington D.C.
Stephanie is the proud wife of John, a former high school basketball coach and social studies teacher. Together they have four children-Sophia, Isaac, Lydia and Sam. They are looking forward to joining the Fordland school family and community.
