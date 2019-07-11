Area students on Central list
FAYETTE — Central Methodist University recently announced its spring 2019 dean’s list. This outstanding academic achievement is awarded only to students who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester, among other criteria, according to CMU Provost and Dean of the University Dr. Rita Gulstad.
Out of CMU's nearly 5,000 College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) and College of Graduate and Extended Studies (CGES) students, 1,037 were named to the spring semester dean’s list.
The following CMU students from local areas were named to the list:
Hunter Bledsoe of Rogersville, an undeclared major who studies at CMU’s main campus in Fayette; Hope Hefley of Rogersville, a marine biology major who studies at CMU’s main campus in Fayette; Eric Holmes of Rogersville, a business major who is an online student; Trevor Roebke of Strafford, an elementary education major who studies at CMU’s main campus in Fayette; Mary Wade of Conway, an elementary education major who is an online student; and Daniel Yarbrough of Marshfield, a chemistry major who studies at CMU’s main campus in Fayette.
Oklahoma State announces grads, honor rolls
STILLWATER, Okla. — Ariel N. Moss of Marshfield has earned her Master of Science degree in the field of Engineering and Technology Management from Oklahoma State University following the spring semester.
Additionally, Allye Jane Gardner, a Marshfield High School grad, was named to the president’s honor roll at OSU. The president’s honor roll is reserved for those students who completed 12 or more hours and earned a 4.0 grade point average.
Oklahoma State University awarded degrees to a total of 3,854 students this past spring, including 2,476 Oklahomans, according to the Office of the Registrar.
Rogersvillian earns degree
WICHITA, Kan. — Marc A. Dotson of Rogersville earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in the area of Human Resource Management in Spring 2019 from Wichita State University.
Dotson graduated cum laude.
WSU has more than 15,000 students and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in its six undergraduate colleges.
Sawyer Breland on Westminster list
FULTON — Sawyer Breland from Seymour was named to the Spring 2019 dean's list for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College located in Fulton.
Breland is a senior at Westminster College.
The dean's list recognizes those Westminster students who have shown high academic performance during the past semester. To be included, a student must have a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.
