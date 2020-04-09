To keep in accordance with Webster County order 2020-03 regarding the coronavirus, the Webster County Library closed on March 17 and extended its closure through April 26. That doesn’t mean readers can't access books and other resources, according to Webster County children's librarian Amy Caffey. "The Webster County Library website provides links to Tumblebooks for kids, as well as free eBooks and eAudiobooks from Missouri Libraries 2 Go," said Caffey.
TumbleBook Library is an online collection of Tumblebooks, or animated, talking picture books that teach children the joy of reading in a format they'll enjoy, according to Clvga.org. Missouri Libraries 2 Go features various genres in fiction and nonfiction, such as art, family and relationships, business, Christian fiction, comic and graphic books, horror, mystery, travel literature and more. The Webster County Library's book drops will be closed, so residents are asked to keep their materials at home until the library reopens. All due dates have been extended, and no fines will be charged during this time. Residents are encouraged to go to the Webster County Library
