There are cameras set up at each main entrance of the Fordland R-III School buildings.
They are fever warning system cameras that detect an elevated body temperature as staff, students and visitors enter. It’s a safety measure and something brand new at the Fordland R-III.
"This will help the district be proactive in keeping students safe during these uncertain times," said superintendent Chris Ford.
The infrared fever warning systems, or RT-130010, is a high accuracy, top-range fever system that is suitable for public places with large, orderly flows of people, such as airports, transportation hubs, shopping malls, government buildings or similar enterprises. The district purchased the early warning system in August.
"The health services team in the school district monitor the system as the students enter the building, and each office screens each visitor and vendor before they enter into the building throughout the day," said Ford.
The RT-130010 is one of the thermal cameras on the market originally designed for measuring human body temperature in medical environments. When a high temperature anomaly is detected, an adjustable alarm will sound and a photo will be taken.
"If it is a student or staff member, then the nurse will do a more thorough exam on them prior to them entering the school," said Ford. "If it is a visitor to the school, they will not be allowed to enter. We scan for temperatures above 99.5."
The system includes a temperature history function, adjustable near and far lens, simultaneous monitoring and other features.
"We were first alerted about this type of the product through Webster County, who had recommended that they look at a local Marshfield business, who was utilizing this type of system," said Ford. "It has worked out incredibly well for us."
Since the school district has started using the system, Ford said they ask visitors, students and staff to self-screen prior to arriving at the school district.
"The device has helped raise awareness for students, staff and visitors to be proactive," said Ford. "We have a few students, staff, and visitors with elevated temperatures. This has helped the screening process and has helped make Fordland Schools as safe as possible for everyone."
