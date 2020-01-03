Another busy year is nearly gone at this writing. Christmas was interesting in the Rader area. Many were suffering from head and chest congestion with lots of coughing. I was miserable for three days, but was doing well by Christmas day. Lewis and Peggy Rader are both still very sick, and Wanda Deckard is almost unable to talk.
The weather has been unusually warm with such sudden cooler snaps and lots of rain, and I am sure that does not help people get better quickly. I know that a few family dinners were canceled because of sickness.
On a more cheerful note, there was still a lot happening this week. Dora Lee Reid had a houseful on Monday when they celebrated their family Christmas. Leona Medlock went to the home of Steve and Dixie Leonard for Christmas dinner. Howard and Dee Twyman and Bridgette went to Howard’s parents home for family Christmas dinner. Barb Medlock related that she was either napping or on the telephone most of Christmas Day as all her children called. Lyndall Newton was a guest at Jo Bill’s home.
We had Frank Dolence over for Christmas dinner on Wednesday afternoon. Instead of pie for dessert we celebrated Jim’s 71st birthday with a super chocolate birthday cake. My nephew from Michigan, Jason Vogt, stopped in for a visit for a few days after Christmas but left early Sunday morning to try to get back to Michigan before the snow started to fall.
Twyla Kennemer had eye surgery this week and had two black eyes for a few days. She looked much better on Sunday morning. Nina Walke had been in for several tests this past week. She tells me there was no bad news.
Dixie Leonard joined Leona Medlock, Marjorie Welch and Bertha Terry for lunch at the Morgan Store on Saturday.
The Rev. Mickey Wilkey was guest pastor at Immanuel Lutheran on Sunday. He is pastor at Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Forsyth. Immanuel will have their budget meeting on Jan. 12 at 3 p.m.
Eureka Methodist enjoyed having Jenson Berns and Piper Corle sing “This Little Light” during their morning service.
With the weather getting warmer, the Helping Hand Club will be back at their quilt frames and hope to get caught up. Missing a whole week of sewing means there is a lot to do. If you hand quilt or tack, come and joint the gals on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Have a great start to a wonderful New Year this week!
