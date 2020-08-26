State, city reach agreement in ticket quota lawsuit

A consent judgment approved today puts an end to the lawsuit filed by the State of Missouri against the City of Marshfield for an alleged traffic ticket quota system in the Marshfield Police Department.
Judge Michael O. Hendrickson presided over an 11 a.m. hearing held in the 30th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Alyssa Mayer, representing the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. presented the consent judgment and told Judge Hendrickson that the parties had agreed to resolve the issue, although the city did not agree to every allegation brought by the AG.
The city has agreed to a number of conditions, such as providing a written policy that documents how they are going to proceed with regard to traffic violations, Mayer said.
Additionally, the city has agreed to put on a training program, and all police officers, the Webster County Sheriff, and the Mayor of Marshfield will be required to attend. This is to take place by Oct. 1.
Representing the City of Marshfield, attorney John Lightner said that the deadline was his only concern. The city is trying to hire someone to design and operate the training program for the city, and this may be hard to do by Oct. 1. Additionally, the curriculum for the training has to be approved by the Attorney General.
There is a clause in the judgment allowing the deadline to be moved with notification to the court.
Lightner told the judge, “We certainly are all exercising good faith … so we can put this behind us.”
Judge Hendrickson raised the concern that the consent judgment document did not spell out what would happen if the training program curriculum was not approved.
Mayer explained that this part of the agreement had been the result of conversations between the two parties, but it was not specifically spelled out in the consent judgment document.
Judge Hendrickson also sought clarification of the fact that not every single allegation brought by the AG’s office had been admitted by the City of Marshfield. He asked if this would result in any further action of the court in the future, and Mayer said that it would not.
Judge Hendrickson entered the consent judgment as requested, putting the matter to rest.
A Dec. 9 story in The Mail spells out the state’s lawsuit, which sought declaratory and injunctive relief, but no monetary damages. This meant essentially that the state wanted the city’s actions to be declared unlawful and for a correction to be put in place.
The lawsuit was filed on Dec. 9. It alleged that Chief of Police Doug Fannen gave department employees instruction to write 16 citations per month, and that he informed those officers that their performance evaluations would reflect whether the citations were issued.
The lawsuit alleged that the chief began posting officers’ monthly traffic citation statistics to the department bulletin board.
To back up allegations of a traffic ticket quota scheme, the lawsuit pointed out a rise in traffic stop statistics submitted to the Attorney General’s Office. In 2016, Marshfield issued 383 citations; in 2017, that number increased to 646, and in 2018 that number jumped to 1,386. The number of warnings issued by Marshfield police decreased from 982 in 2016 to 787 in 2018. Additionally, the number of citations issued by Marshfield officers on the Interstate highway increased from zero in 2016 to eight in 2017 and then jumped to 241 in 2018.
The lawsuit also included minutes from Board of Aldermen meetings showing the City of Marshfield’s decision to hire a “traffic enforcement officer” within the Marshfield Police Department. This position would be paid by revenue generated from traffic tickets, and the traffic enforcement officer would be required to write at least nine citations per shift, or 144 citations per month.
Finally, the lawsuit alleged that an officer employed by the Marshfield Police Department confronted the Chief of Police in early 2019 and stated that traffic ticket quotas are illegal under Missouri law. On information and belief, this officer resigned after reportedly receiving disparate treatment from the chief after raising concerns about the traffic ticket quota. The lawsuit also alleged that the Chief of Police and/or a direct report to the Chief of Police approached the Webster County Prosecuting Attorney to discuss pursuing a felony charge against the resigned officer for an unrelated issue. The Chief of Police then allegedly asked an officer to relay a message to the resigned officer that if he talked to the Attorney General’s Office about the traffic ticket quota scheme, that the Chief of Police would pursue a felony charge against that officer for that unrelated charge.
The consent judgment has not yet been filed, so it is unclear which allegations the city did not agree with. Complete coverage will appear in the next issue of The Mail.
