On Sunday, a long line of protesters stood on the left and right sides of the sidewalks, outside Battlefield Mall in Springfield.
It marked day three of protests regarding the murder of George Floyd, a man from Minneapolis who died after a policeman allegedly knelt on his neck for over eight minutes. The incident spurred outrage across the country from various groups advocating justice for Floyd and other victims in similar cases. While some demonstrations have been conducted peacefully, others initiated a wave of vandalism and looting in cities like Minneapolis, Atlanta and Pittsburgh.
On Sunday evening, I listened to a few broadcasts on my Police Scanner Radio app about police coverage on the protests. On the Omaha Metro Talkgroups, I heard officers plan out road blocks and closures of different streets in Omaha, Nebraska. At 5:24 p.m., an alert came from the Delaware County Police Dispatch - Sector 6, of crowds burglarizing and stealing items along 69th street. At 5:36 p.m., the Chicago Police Zone reported an officer ran over by a vehicle. At 5:54 p.m., on the Philadelphia Police — Northeast broadcast, officers responded to reports of looting stores in the vicinity of 2900 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The notifications kept coming in.
There's so much unrest not just about Floyd, but other incidents, as well. It's no secret that racial inequality exists and minorities often face backlash for it. Should people be upset? It’s completely understandable and they do have a right to exercise peaceful protests, but it's unacceptable when agitators mix their own agendas for the sake of looting and violence. That’s not exercising the First Amendment right to assemble, but abusing it.
Generally, some of the protests have been conducted peacefully. In Springfield, protesters were able to get their point across peacefully with no damages or injuries (with the exception of four incidents reported on Saturday afternoon) and police advised drivers not to cross the areas of Battlefield Road and Glenstone Avenue to ensure the safety of community members, officers and protesters.
Why can't there be more of that? It only confuses things when there's a mixture of agitators and peaceful protesters in the same crowd. Nobody can tell the difference of one from the other and it certainly doesn’t justify the peace message — something that Floyd's younger brother said he (Floyd) was all about, according to an article from Newsweek.
Can we exercise that right to a peaceful protest without intimidation or blocking streets? Can we engage issues like this without fueling the fire even more through social media? There’s a problem in our country and hopefully civilized dialogue can happen between law enforcement and minorities in regards to racial inequality.
