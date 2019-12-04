High school students, we have a question for you: “What is the most persuasive argument to convince people not to drive distracted?”
The Missouri Press Association, whose foundation brings you the Newspapers in Education program, has partnered with AT&T for the It Can Wait campaign for the last six years, and we invite high schoolers to write an essay that explains why they feel drivers should never text and drive. You also have the option of creating a short video (60-90 seconds) to convince others not to drive distracted.
For both essay and video entries, students should answer the question above. All entrants must also develop a Twitter campaign message up to 280 characters as part of the contest.
Successful entries will encourage others to take the pledge to drive distraction free.
Entries in both the essay and video contests should include citations for any information referenced, with citations for video entries being included with the transcript, which is required for all video entries.
Students have until Feb. 17 to submit their entries (essay or video) to The Marshfield Mail for local judging. Winners at the local level will advance to the state-level contest.
Statewide winners for each contest will receive $750 from AT&T. The contest is open only to high school students.
If you have questions about the contest, we invite you to write to to editor Karen Craigo at karenc@marshfieldmail.com.
