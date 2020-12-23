Gene and Sandy Hombs left the cold snow in Trevor, Wisconsin, and visited with David and Olive Sauer in Phillipsburg last week.
Jim Whitwer spent last Tuesday at the Cox ER. He had some food lodged in his throat and could not get it either up or down. The doctor scoped his throat, found the particle and pushed it on down and Jim is now enjoying his meals once again. It was quite a frightening ordeal.
Pray for the Lewis Rader family as Lewis lost his sister, Jo Simmons, this past week. Services were Friday in Seymour. Also pray for comfort for the Caffey family who lost Jeanette Jamison last week.
Others needing prayers because of illness are Paul Stark, whose father is recovering from cancer surgery and Rev. William Metzger and his family as his father has been placed in hospice and the Payson Fields family as mother Lori has been ill and doctors cannot seem to pinpoint a cause.
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rader had a very busy Sunday. Bible study started at 9 a.m., with church at 10 a.m. and the Children’s Christmas program at 11 a.m. After the program, all the kids received a bag of candy and oranges. Then everyone headed downstairs for a potluck dinner. A big thank you to Crystal Dismang for selecting a program and making sure everyone knew their lines. It was a lot of work and three month Amelia just seemed to ignore all the activity round her. Alana Wade was the narrator and Chloe Caffey played the part of the Grinch. It was wonderful to have the visitors come downstairs and share the potluck lunch after the children’s program.
The Christmas Eve Service at Immanuel is open to everyone. It will be Dec. 24, starting at 7 p.m.
Frank Dolence hosted a Christmas dinner on Saturday afternoon. Guests were Lyndall Newton, Crystal Ivy, Raymond and Paden Lucero from Republic, Neely Long and her son, Ruston, Gary Shaffstall and Jim and Diane Whitwer.
Call Immanuel Monday, Wednesday or Thursday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to order your Helping Hand Club Calendar. There are still a few available for only $5.
This week Happy Birthday wishes go out to Beverly Vesta, Peggy Rader, Jim Whitwer, Justin Welch, Brian Bowman, Jayten O’Quinn, Christin Perryman, Pam Periano and Carroll Caudle.
Have a very Merry Christmas.
