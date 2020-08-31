It would be easy to focus on what Marshfield has lost from its 2019 contributions on the pitch.
Danny Parrish, an All-Big 8 Conference first-team selection, scored a handful of goals. Another graduated senior, Will Snider, helped anchor the interior of the defense. Though the Blue Jays won their fewest matches (eight) since 2013, they allowed just 1.4 goals per game, the program's best mark in over a decade, save for the 2015 season when they lifted a district title.
That attrition could suggest that the Blue Jays will ship in more goals this season. However, it’s not all doom and gloom. Senior Hudson Aikens, an all-conference honorable mention last fall, will take up one of the center back spots, and partner with sophomore Joe Harles, who saw time along the back four as a freshman.
“A lot of our sophomores played sub minutes last year, so they’ve got varsity experience, just not full-game experience,” Marshfield head coach Tom Searson said.
That pair will be deployed as a sweeper-stopper combo, with Harles as the sweeper and Aikens as the latter, a swap that was made as recently as last week’s jamboree.
There won’t be a lack of experience from the one commanding that line. A part-time varsity starter in 2018 before settling in as the No. 1 last year, Mathew Derecichei, returns to man the sticks as a junior. He said that he’s worked on coming out of the box, his endurance and getting a better approach overall to balls over the summer.
“Coach [Justin] Kanengieter helped me quite a bit,” Dericichei said of the assistant, also one of his predecessors.
The philosophy for Searson goes contrary to a popular current football du jour where goalkeepers play out from the back with their feet, sometimes leading to defenders coming under fire.
“We want to get forward as quickly as possible,” Searson said. “We’ve got some decent skills, and it usually shows better on the offensive end of the field than on the middle. We don’t want to spend much time taking risks in the back midfield and in the back.”
A threat up top last year, Jessee Owens transferred in the offseason to Willard, but Searson believes several of his talented sophomores, Connor Bixler and Asher Adams, will fill the goalscoring void at the top of his 4-4-2.
“I think between Connor and Asher up top, they’ll come along,” Searson said. “Asher has a real determination to get to goal with good pace. Connor has great touch and can play with his back to goal going forward. I feel like if we can win the ball and get it up to them, they can combine with our midfielders or each other and get it in closer to goal.
In the middle, the Jays will rely on another sophomore, Michael Mann, to take on the defensive responsibilities. He'll play on the interior with junior Justin Hanson, who Searson said “sees the field probably better than most guys.”
On the flanks, junior Chris Housholder and sophomore Kelby Hyder will be among those counted on to stretch the opposing defense and provide service. “This year, [Kelby’s] looking really good at outside mid. His speed is better than it was –– and it was good last season –– and he’s gotten bigger. Chris, on the other wing, he has a great crossing foot and has been putting some good shots in on goal in practice, so I’m hoping he can be dangerous from the wing.”
With just two seniors on the team, there’s time for the featured players this year to build toward this year’s districts and beyond.
“Returning so many guys really helps, having that consistency,” Searson said. “A small senior class kind of stinks numbers-wise, but it means these younger guys get more experience. There’s been years where we needed a year to get going and compete, knowing that the next year would kind of be the key, but I think since these sophomores got so much experience last year, they step in and are a little further along than they might have been.”
The Jays open their season this weekend with tournament action at Lebanon. They'll have to wait until Sept. 15 before playing their first match at home against West Plains.
