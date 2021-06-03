It didn’t seem likely six months ago, but next year’s Logan-Rogersville girls basketball seniors will have played under four different head coaches by the time it’s done and dusted.
News quickly made the rounds through social media posts Friday afternoon that Jeff Dishman would be leaving Rogersville to fill the vacancy for the same position at Hollister.
On May 4, the Mountain Grove R-III Board of Education announced the hiring of Jimmy Lincoln for its own varsity girls head coach post, prompting the Hollister opening. Lincoln had spent three seasons with the Lady Tigers after arriving from Omaha High School in Arkansas.
Dishman came to Rogersville in 2020-21 after almost a decade of coaching experience at Class 1 staple Walnut Grove and had every intention of staying for the long haul, but professionally it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
“They called me the day [Jimmy] resigned and they said my name would be on a shortlist, and it kind of went from there,” Dishman said. “I got a classroom teaching job with it. I wasn’t looking for it, but it’s a career and a life move.”
“I hate leaving Rog, I do. I have so many people to thank there and they were so good to me. You fall in love with those girls and care about them. That was one of the hardest conversations I’ve had yesterday [with the team].”
Dishman’s strong recommendation for his replacement is assistant coach Hannah Collins, who played at Strafford. It’s a decision that, according to Dishman, would have strong support from the returning seniors who have had to endure turnover and could use a familiar face.
“I hope and pray that they give her a chance," Dishman said. "She's young, smart, intelligent; the girls want Hannah and it's time they listened to the girls there. It could be a very easy transition."
