Marshfield girls soccer coach Paul Lewis was going over positives from the team’s season opener Friday evening when Calli Watson looked to be in severe pain on the bench beyond him.
The pitch had been soft with so much rain in the week leading up to the game against St. James. Had Watson, who had delivered a star-studded performance, suffered a severe injury?
No, just a bad cramp.
“I’m a baby, I’m so bad,” Watson said while laughing after the agony had subsided.
The false alarm came after Watson, deployed as the focal point of the attack in her first varsity start, netted six goals in the first and only half of a 9-1 victory to start the season at home.
It was just one tally short of the school record, set by Alison VanDiggelen when she was a senior in 2013-14 as the Lady Jays won by an identical scoreline over Monett.
Junior midfielder Hayleigh Cantrell's nine goals as a freshman helped earn her a Big 8 Conference second-team nod as Marshfield went 15-9, the team’s best record since the Lady Jays, led by All-State midfielder Alex Cantrell (Southwest Baptist), won 18 in 2011. Like other freshmen have done for the school this academic year, Watson appears set to at least compliment the junior as the team looks to reach double-digit wins again.
“I hope I can help as much as I can, but I do think the goals will come from a lot of different places,” said Watson, a winger for Sporting Springfield during the travel season. “Reagan Smith will score a lot, Hayleigh's going to score a lot, Baylee Hayes will score a lot, even though she's not here today. It'll be a giant team effort.”
Smith opened the scoring in the first minute and Watson opened her varsity account with a rapid brace as the Lady Jays amassed a 3-0 lead on the Class 2 visitors within the opening 15 minutes.
The Tigers pulled one back midway through the half, but it was a brief reprieve. Watson completed her hat trick on a rising strike with 12:36 remaining, then displayed controlled dribbling technique as she made a solo run on the counter from midfield before opening her shape and finishing to make it 5-1 at the 9:48 mark.
“We’ve had some athletes, but that’s the one thing we’ve lacked in the past, that true finisher,” said Lewis. “It’s not like she has to be in front of the six to score.”
Watson added her fifth on an effort not quite as uncontested with 8:20 left, then the Lady Jays racked up three more goals within a 61-second span prior to the abrupt conclusion.
Cantrell (three assists) played a square ball across the face of net to Smith, who scored, then completed a hat trick of her own by beating the Tigers' rushing goalkeeper before Watson found the goal to round out the scoring.
It also matched the most goals in a game for the program since that victory over Monett in 2014.
“That was totally unexpected, especially with just one returning starter,” Lewis said, referring to Cantrell. “Of course Calli, she’s pretty good, and we had an idea that she would be; we’re very fortunate to have her.”
“She’s got to take better care of herself, though,” said Lewis, also with a laugh.
Despite being thrilled with the result, Lewis was quick to point out that the team is still very much an unfinished product –– components of the defense need improving, outside midfielders need to tuck in more. Much of that’s to be expected with a brand new netminder (senior Harper Coltrane) and back line.
But as Lewis referred to, typically good athletes have lended to a style of pushing the ball to the flanks and crossing it centrally for goals. That may change with this group.
“With some of the speed and what we have up front, we might be able to play more balls through the center and have Reagan and other forwards running onto those balls. Baylee is another one who can go, too.”
Watson brought her tally on the year to nine with another hat trick in Monday's 4-2 win at West Plains.
Following a trip Thursday to Springfield Catholic, arguably the toughest game on the schedule, Marshfield returns for a three-game homestand, beginning with Monday’s match against Lebanon.
Looking ahead, tournament action on this year's slate includes the Branson Invitational (April 16-17), and Marshfield's own tourney the following weekend with games against Stover, Cassville and Fair Grove.
