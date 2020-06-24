Logan-Rogersville High School Class of 2020

Abigail Akers

Isabella Alden

Taylor Arcidino

Andrew Atwood

Callie Baron

Briana Bieller

David Biles

Brent Blevins

Daycyana Bond

Jessy Bond

Blayke Booher

James Boswell

Zoe Bouthillier 

Noah Boyer

Kara Bray

Madilyn Brooks

Elizabeth Burns

Drew Cabano

Margaret Caldwell

Chelsee Cantrell

Kyle Carter

Cassidy Chapman

Megan Childress 

Keaton Christian

Owen Christian

Annjeanette Coambes

Anthony Coleman

Bennett Cox

Andrew Craft

Kylea Crossland

Makenzie Crowe

Eviyanna Culter

Heath Dale

Alex Davis

Faith Davis

Chatauna Deeds

Tyler De Lap

Paul Driskell

Shayley Dunavant

Samuel Engelmeyer

Brooke Enos

Layne Eury

Elise Evans

Calix Fattmann

McKinley Feith

Emily Floyd

Courtney Fore

Chloe Forte

Danielle Foster

Matthew Foster

Jonah Gann

Madison Goff

Anita Golovin

Jayden Gomez

Trenton Graham

Gabrielle Green

Samantha Greer

Cheyenne Gross

Hannah Guison

Jordanna Hamilton

Grace Hanchett

Emma Harper

Madison Hays

Amanda Helmke

Camille Hendrickson

Bailey Hicks

Mason Hill

Amanda Hoff

Jessie Hood

Colton Howard 

Nora Humble

Trevor Icenhower

Shelby Ince

Trinity Jenkins

Cabrini Johnson

Monique Johnson

Christopher Johnston

Tyler Jones

Thomas Kane

Drew Kennell

Alexa Kibby

Trinity Killingsworth 

Elvin Kincheloe

Lauren King

Jordan Kirk

Elizabeth Kish

John Kish

Brayton Knight

Elizabeth Knowles

Tabitha Kowalski

Jaleysa Lakey

Ryleigh Lambert

Connor Leighton

Paige Leithead

Richard Lewis III

Joshua Linehan

Catherine Lund-Molfese

Gavin Mahy

Hailey Maples

Shelby Marsh

Brian Marten

Trey McDaniel

Justin McEntire

Wyatt McHaffie

Stephen McLean

Tristen McMahon

Megan Melgren

Dawson Mendola

Reed Metz

Seyth Miranda

Caitlyn Needham

Taylor Nelson 

Dallas Newberry

Avery Newell

Sophia Nixon

Cassidy Ozias

Austin Parker

Dylan Parker

Seth Pettit

Alexandrea Pogue-Hulse

Ethan Potter

Emily Prince

Cord Quimby

Ethan Race

Tarek Rader

Noah Ray

Adam Reaves

Ella Reichard

Dexten Retchloff

Austin Revels

Daniel Richison

Jaden Robb

Nicole Rogers

Alayna Rostic

Ethan Russell

Nathaniel Saddler

Jackson Samuel

Eden Schweitzer

Jessica Scott

Jocelyn Shanks

Breonna Sharp

McKenna Shook

Delanee Sleeth

Hunter Smith

Michael Smith

Emily Snodderly

Jakob Standefer

Conner Stolze

Jay Strausbaugh

Emilie Strong

KeriLynn Suess

Shelby Tarwater

Claire Taylor

Stephen Terrell

Emma Thompson

Hazel Tracy

Zina Umran

Alexia Vernon

Autumn Wadlington

Adam Waters

Mercedes Wefer

Cody West

Dusty Weter

Claire Willard

Jack Williams

Jacob Williams

Blake Wilson

Brooks Wilson

Dewayne Womack

Madyson Wood

Angell Woods

Class of 2020 awards and honors

 

Bright Flight

Margaret Caldwell, Ben Cox, Matthew Foster, Thomas Kane, Richard Lewis, Catherine Lund-Molfese, Hailey Maples, Megan Melgren, Avery Newell, Ethan Potter, Ella Reichard, Dexten Retchloff, Emily Snodderly

 

Graduation honors

Cum laude:

Cade Blevins, Annjeanette Coambes, Makenzie Crow, Layne Eury, Calix Fattman, Emily Floyd, Courtney Fore, Gabrielle Green, Camille Henderickson, Lauren King, Paige Leithhead, Richard Lewis, Trey McDaniel, Megan Melgren, Reed Metz, Tarak Radar, Adam Reaves, Hazel Tracy 

 

Magna cum laude:

Briana Bieller, Jessy Bond, Zoe Bouthillier, Anita Golovin, Trenton Graham, Hannah Guison, Amanda Hoff, Nora Humble, Cabrini Johnson, Drew Kennell, John Kish, Avery Newell, Sophia Nixon, Cassidy Ozias, Ethan Potter, Ethan Race, Jay Strausbaugh, Claire Taylor, Stephen Terrell

 

Summa cum laude:

Callie Baron, Margaret Caldwell, Ben Cox, Shayley Dunavant, Matthew Foster, Emma Harper, Madison Hays, Thomas Kane, Elizabeth Kish, Joshua Linehan, Catherine Lund-Molfese, Hailey Maples, Ella Reichard, Dexten Retchloff, Jackson Samuel, Michael Smith, Emily Snodderly 

 

Seal of Biliteracy:  Emily Snodderly

 

Missouri Scholars 100:  Ben Cox

 

Male Athlete of the Year:  Jay Strausbaugh

Female Athlete of the Year:  Birdie Henderickson

 

Athletic Scholarships:

Reed Metz: University of Tennessee, baseball

AJ Craft: Pittsburg State University, baseball

Thomas Kane: St. Louis University, baseball

Trey McDaniel: Evangel University, baseball

 

Cade Blevins: Washburn University, basketball

Josh Linehan: College of the Ozarks, basketball

 

Andrew Sell: Missouri Western State University, football

Brooks Wilson: Evangel University, football

Connor Leighton: Central Methodist University, football

 

Noah Boyer: Drury University, shooting sports

Avery Newell: Drury University, shooting sports

Grant Boswell: Drury University, shooting sports

 

Cabrini Johnson: Missouri State University, swimming

Drew Atwood: William Jewell College, swimming

Emily Floyd: Missouri State University, swimming

 

Jessy Bond: Evangel University, soccer

Lexie Vernon: Culver-Stockton, soccer

 

Paige Leithead: North Arkansas Community College, softball

 

Birdie Hendrickson: University of Florida, volleyball

Claire Taylor: Drury University, volleyball

Libby Kish: Rockhurst University, volleyball

 

Jay Strausbaugh: University of Missouri, wrestling

