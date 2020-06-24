Logan-Rogersville High School Class of 2020
Abigail Akers
Isabella Alden
Taylor Arcidino
Andrew Atwood
Callie Baron
Briana Bieller
David Biles
Brent Blevins
Daycyana Bond
Jessy Bond
Blayke Booher
James Boswell
Zoe Bouthillier
Noah Boyer
Kara Bray
Madilyn Brooks
Elizabeth Burns
Drew Cabano
Margaret Caldwell
Chelsee Cantrell
Kyle Carter
Cassidy Chapman
Megan Childress
Keaton Christian
Owen Christian
Annjeanette Coambes
Anthony Coleman
Bennett Cox
Andrew Craft
Kylea Crossland
Makenzie Crowe
Eviyanna Culter
Heath Dale
Alex Davis
Faith Davis
Chatauna Deeds
Tyler De Lap
Paul Driskell
Shayley Dunavant
Samuel Engelmeyer
Brooke Enos
Layne Eury
Elise Evans
Calix Fattmann
McKinley Feith
Emily Floyd
Courtney Fore
Chloe Forte
Danielle Foster
Matthew Foster
Jonah Gann
Madison Goff
Anita Golovin
Jayden Gomez
Trenton Graham
Gabrielle Green
Samantha Greer
Cheyenne Gross
Hannah Guison
Jordanna Hamilton
Grace Hanchett
Emma Harper
Madison Hays
Amanda Helmke
Camille Hendrickson
Bailey Hicks
Mason Hill
Amanda Hoff
Jessie Hood
Colton Howard
Nora Humble
Trevor Icenhower
Shelby Ince
Trinity Jenkins
Cabrini Johnson
Monique Johnson
Christopher Johnston
Tyler Jones
Thomas Kane
Drew Kennell
Alexa Kibby
Trinity Killingsworth
Elvin Kincheloe
Lauren King
Jordan Kirk
Elizabeth Kish
John Kish
Brayton Knight
Elizabeth Knowles
Tabitha Kowalski
Jaleysa Lakey
Ryleigh Lambert
Connor Leighton
Paige Leithead
Richard Lewis III
Joshua Linehan
Catherine Lund-Molfese
Gavin Mahy
Hailey Maples
Shelby Marsh
Brian Marten
Trey McDaniel
Justin McEntire
Wyatt McHaffie
Stephen McLean
Tristen McMahon
Megan Melgren
Dawson Mendola
Reed Metz
Seyth Miranda
Caitlyn Needham
Taylor Nelson
Dallas Newberry
Avery Newell
Sophia Nixon
Cassidy Ozias
Austin Parker
Dylan Parker
Seth Pettit
Alexandrea Pogue-Hulse
Ethan Potter
Emily Prince
Cord Quimby
Ethan Race
Tarek Rader
Noah Ray
Adam Reaves
Ella Reichard
Dexten Retchloff
Austin Revels
Daniel Richison
Jaden Robb
Nicole Rogers
Alayna Rostic
Ethan Russell
Nathaniel Saddler
Jackson Samuel
Eden Schweitzer
Jessica Scott
Jocelyn Shanks
Breonna Sharp
McKenna Shook
Delanee Sleeth
Hunter Smith
Michael Smith
Emily Snodderly
Jakob Standefer
Conner Stolze
Jay Strausbaugh
Emilie Strong
KeriLynn Suess
Shelby Tarwater
Claire Taylor
Stephen Terrell
Emma Thompson
Hazel Tracy
Zina Umran
Alexia Vernon
Autumn Wadlington
Adam Waters
Mercedes Wefer
Cody West
Dusty Weter
Claire Willard
Jack Williams
Jacob Williams
Blake Wilson
Brooks Wilson
Dewayne Womack
Madyson Wood
Angell Woods
Class of 2020 awards and honors
Bright Flight
Margaret Caldwell, Ben Cox, Matthew Foster, Thomas Kane, Richard Lewis, Catherine Lund-Molfese, Hailey Maples, Megan Melgren, Avery Newell, Ethan Potter, Ella Reichard, Dexten Retchloff, Emily Snodderly
Graduation honors
Cum laude:
Cade Blevins, Annjeanette Coambes, Makenzie Crow, Layne Eury, Calix Fattman, Emily Floyd, Courtney Fore, Gabrielle Green, Camille Henderickson, Lauren King, Paige Leithhead, Richard Lewis, Trey McDaniel, Megan Melgren, Reed Metz, Tarak Radar, Adam Reaves, Hazel Tracy
Magna cum laude:
Briana Bieller, Jessy Bond, Zoe Bouthillier, Anita Golovin, Trenton Graham, Hannah Guison, Amanda Hoff, Nora Humble, Cabrini Johnson, Drew Kennell, John Kish, Avery Newell, Sophia Nixon, Cassidy Ozias, Ethan Potter, Ethan Race, Jay Strausbaugh, Claire Taylor, Stephen Terrell
Summa cum laude:
Callie Baron, Margaret Caldwell, Ben Cox, Shayley Dunavant, Matthew Foster, Emma Harper, Madison Hays, Thomas Kane, Elizabeth Kish, Joshua Linehan, Catherine Lund-Molfese, Hailey Maples, Ella Reichard, Dexten Retchloff, Jackson Samuel, Michael Smith, Emily Snodderly
Seal of Biliteracy: Emily Snodderly
Missouri Scholars 100: Ben Cox
Male Athlete of the Year: Jay Strausbaugh
Female Athlete of the Year: Birdie Henderickson
Athletic Scholarships:
Reed Metz: University of Tennessee, baseball
AJ Craft: Pittsburg State University, baseball
Thomas Kane: St. Louis University, baseball
Trey McDaniel: Evangel University, baseball
Cade Blevins: Washburn University, basketball
Josh Linehan: College of the Ozarks, basketball
Andrew Sell: Missouri Western State University, football
Brooks Wilson: Evangel University, football
Connor Leighton: Central Methodist University, football
Noah Boyer: Drury University, shooting sports
Avery Newell: Drury University, shooting sports
Grant Boswell: Drury University, shooting sports
Cabrini Johnson: Missouri State University, swimming
Drew Atwood: William Jewell College, swimming
Emily Floyd: Missouri State University, swimming
Jessy Bond: Evangel University, soccer
Lexie Vernon: Culver-Stockton, soccer
Paige Leithead: North Arkansas Community College, softball
Birdie Hendrickson: University of Florida, volleyball
Claire Taylor: Drury University, volleyball
Libby Kish: Rockhurst University, volleyball
Jay Strausbaugh: University of Missouri, wrestling
