Marshfield student certified
LINN — Hayden Perry of Marshfield has earned his certificate in Heavy Equipment Operations.
It was conferred by State Technical College of Missouri, which announced his achievement among its list of its May 2019 graduates.
College of the Ozarks student lauded
POINT LOOKOUT — Colton Young, a junior business marketing major from Marshfield, took seventh place in the category of Sales Presentation at the 2019 Phi Beta Lambda National Leadership Conference.
Fourteen College of the Ozarks students completed in the conference, which was held in San Antonio June 24-27.
“The national conference taught me a lot about my future field of sales and marketing, as well as my own abilities,” said Young, a junior business marketing major. “I look forward to using this experience as a building block for future success.”
Rockhurst holds 99th commencement
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Rogersville students were among the nearly 700 degree recipients at the 99th annual commencement ceremony, held May 18 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ty Balty received his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree, and John Kerr earned his Bachelor Science in Business Administration. Kerr graduated cum laude.
Local graduates from A-State
JONESBORO, Ark. — Russell Harold Lee of Marshfield has earned his Master of Science in Education with a concentration in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse conferred more than 2,000 diplomas on May 11 at First National Bank Arena on campus.
WGU grants degrees
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU).
Holly Hays of Buffalo has earned her Master of Education, Learning and Technology; Mindy Detherow of Fordland has earned her Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Peter Johnson of Fordland has earned his Bachelor of Science, IT — Security Emphasis; and Kimberly Martin of Marshfield has earned her Master of Science, Special Education.
WGU has recognized 13,244 undergraduate and 8,930 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees in the last six months. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.
Rogersville student earns degree, honors
McKENZIE, Tenn. — Hannah Rae Dukewits of Rogersville has earned her bachelor of science with honors from Bethel University.
Bethel’s spring commencement was held May 4.
Established in 1842, Bethel University is one of the oldest universities in Tennessee and is affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Maryville releases dean’s list
ST. LOUIS — Eric Cowan of Rogersville was named to the Spring 2019 dean’s list at Maryville University.
Maryville undergraduates are eligible for the dean’s list when they complete at last 12 credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
Local on list at Wash-U
ST. LOUIS — Elleigh Spragg of Rogersville was named to the dean's list for the Spring 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Spragg is enrolled in the university's College of Arts & Sciences.
To qualify for the dean's list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or above and complete at least 14 graded units.
Washington University in St. Louis is counted among the world's leaders in teaching, research, patient care and service to society. The university draws students to St. Louis from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The total student body is more than 15,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students.
