BLOOMFIELD — A retired priest who once served in Conway and Fordland has been arrested and charged with four criminal counts of a sexual nature.
Frederick J. Lutz, 76, was arrested by Stoddard County authorities at his home in Springfield Feb. 19.
Lutz served as chaplain at Fordland Honor Camp and parochial administrator at Sacred Heart Parish in Conway from 1975 to 1981, and he also served in other Missouri communities from the early 1970s to the late 2000s.
Lutz faces four charges dating from January or February of 2000. They include one count of forcible sodomy — deviant sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of sexual abuse.
One of Lutz’s alleged victims was 17 at the time of the incident. A student in Public School Religion Classes at St. Joseph Parish in the city of Advance told his father about an alleged incident with Lutz, and the father spoke to the class teacher. This teacher informed Lutz, who apologized to the father.
Another alleged victim, also 17, filed a complaint with the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese in 2006 in reference to a 1972 incident involving unwelcome touching following an event in Ste. Genevieve. This incident was discovered by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office in a trove of church documents that office received during an investigation of Catholic priest abuse. The AG referred the allegations to the Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney on Jan. 2.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt released a statement, noting, “We're pleased to see that the case has been initiated and charges have been filed by the Stoddard County Prosecutor's Office following that referral. While this may not provide much solace to victims, these charges represent the next crucial steps in holding abusers accountable for their actions."
For its part, the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau released a statement that said, “The Diocese will continue to participate in this ongoing investigation and so as not to hinder law enforcement in its efforts, the Diocese is unable to further comment at this time.
Lutz has entered "not guilty" pleas on each of the four counts filed against him. His bond was set at $125,000, cash only, though he has entered a motion to lower the bond amount. He remains incarcerated.
A preliminary hearing has been set for 1 p.m. March 12 in Stoddard County.
