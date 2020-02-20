The filing period for county and township offices begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the Webster County Clerk's Office. It will run from Feb. 25 through March 31.
The filing is for the Aug. 4 Primary Election (not to be confused with the March 10 Presidential Preference Primary). During the Aug. 4 primary, voters will declare a party and receive a ballot for that party's candidates. They will then will vote for the candidate who will represent their party for each office in the Nov. 3 General Election.
The Aug. 4 Primary Election includes both state and county officials. In Webster County, the following offices will be included on the ballot:
• Associate Commissioner (Northern District)
• Associate Commissioner (Southern District)
• Sheriff
• Assessor
• Public Administrator
• Coroner
• Surveyor
People who file for these offices will have to observe the filing window of Feb. 25 to March 31, and they are required to take with them to the Clerk’s Office a photo ID, payment of $50 (which goes to the party whose banner the candidate chooses) and a form verifying that they’re not delinquent on taxes (this form must be notarized; the cost to notarize it in the courthouse is $2). There are also some filing forms.
"The whole thing will take about 10 minutes," said Webster County Clerk Stan Whitehurst, the top elections official in the county.
Whitehurst added that ballot ordering is determined by filing date. Those who file on Feb. 25 will draw a number upon filing and be entered into a lottery to determine whose name appears where on the ballot. Anyone who files after the first day will appear on the ballot in the order they come in, Whitehurst said.
Each position includes its own set of requirements, such as Missouri and county residency requirements, registered voter status, non-felony status, age requirements or ability to obtain a bond. Those who are interested in running for a county office should ask the County Clerk for specifics.
The ballot will also include party positions for each of the county's 14 townships. These positions, a Township Committeeman and a Township Committeewoman for each party, are most of what remains from township governance systems in the county, according to Whitehurst.
"Townships back in the day had a bare-bones form of government by neighborhood — a justice of the peace, a township tax collector — but over time, those have kind of gone away," Whitehurst said. "The only reminder is that the political party committees still organize by committeeman and committeewoman for each township."
He noted that the positions don’t appear on the ballots unless there is a contest for an open seat; if only one person runs for each position, there is no election.
When questioned about the need for gender distinctions in the party positions, in a world that increasingly looks beyond them, Whitehurst admitted it was something of an old-fashioned system. "It's a throwback," he said.
While county and township candidates will file in the Webster County Clerk's Office, the Aug. 4 Primary Election also includes state positions, and these candidates file in Jefferson City at in the office of the Missouri Secretary of State.
State offices that are up for grabs in 2020 and are of interest to Webster Countians include the following:
• Governor
• Lieutenant Governor
• Secretary of State
• State Treasurer
• Attorney General
• U.S. Representative — Fourth Congressional District
• U.S. Representative — Seventh Congressional District
• State Senator — 33rd District
• State Representative — 137th District
• State Representative — 141st District
As a reminder, 2020 elections for Missourians include the following:
• March 10: Presidential Preference Primary: Voters choose a party for the ballot they use and vote only on presidential candidates to determine each party’s candidate for the November General Election.
• April 7: General Municipal Election: This election is for schools, fire districts, municipalities and other districts with elected boards. These are non-partisan offices, and the winner and seat holder will be determined in this day’s voting.
• Aug. 4: Primary Election: Voters will choose one party’s ballot (Democrat, Republican, Green, etc.) and chose the party’s candidates for state and county offices (those listed in this news story).
• Nov. 3: General Election: Presidential, state and county officeholders will be determined.
Whitehurst said that if anyone has a question about any of the elections, they are welcome to call him at 859-VOTE, and he will be happy to provide answers.
