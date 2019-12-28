Repeat something enough times and it becomes a habit, according to behavioral scientists.
How many times remains a question. Popular wisdom maintains that it takes 21 days to build a habit — or 30, or some other number. These commonly accepted figures neglect the fact that we’re all different, and that the habits we’re trying to instill in ourselves vary in complexity. We could all do something like forego salt on our food within 21 days, but it would be harder to, say, speak French or become a long-distance runner.
The fact is, if you do something over and over, whether you master it or not, that activity IS a habit — perhaps one that you do because you force yourself to, even if the desire is for the act to become automatic.
The word “habit” has an interesting etymology. It means clothes (similar to the word “haberdashery”), and specifically the attire worn by religious figures. It’s related to the root for the word “have.” Once you’ve developed a habit — once you HAVE it, once it’s a part of you — it’s like a set of clothes you put on every day as a matter of course.
This year, in writing my weekly “I try …” column, I attempted a lot of different things — crocheting, coloring, chanting, novel-writing, knot-tying, cross-stitching. Each week during 2019, I chose some new habit, craft, mindset or other practice and I gave it a whirl. Some of my projects felt like fabulous successes. I discovered that I loved floating in a sensory-deprivation tank, for instance, and I go back as often as I can afford to for a recharge. I also took to crocheting in a modest way. I don’t know how to many anything that isn’t a rectangle, but I’ve crafted some wonderful cotton dishcloths that brighten up the kitchen and were fun to make.
Mostly, though, what I got from my year of attempts was an experimental mindset. I really enjoyed devising a project each week. I tried to shake things up so I wouldn’t just be doing crafts all the time. I’m not especially crafty, and I wouldn’t expect readers to enjoy hearing about how bad I am at knitting cross-stitching, tatting, macrame, etc., etc., etc., week after week after week.
So I tried some mindset work, like chanting and meditation, and I tried some experiences, like sensory deprivation and a salt vault (a spa setting where you sit in a room and a fan distributes fine salt particles over your skin).
Everything I tried offered a chance for growth, but it was the act of trying that brought me the biggest reward. The habit I’ve ultimately managed to form is the ability to be intrigued and to pursue my interests wherever they take me. I’ve developed an affinity for getting a taste of this and that — for trying something I don’t intend to marry for life; rather, each experiment was more like a tiny spoonful of a flavor at an ice cream shop. Some of the samples weren’t to my liking, but I would never have known that had I not given them a taste.
This column puts a cap on my “I try …” columns. I’ll start 2020 with a whole different column, because I’m moving on, in keeping with the “I try …” spirit.
May I suggest that you try something new today? Maybe it will become a habit, or maybe, like me, you’ll find immense benefit in the habit of curiosity and willingness to take a risk. I wish you well in your attempts.
