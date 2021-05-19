Emergency responders spent Thursday, May 13 working to contain a large fire from a propane explosion outside of the Kosan Crisplant plant located on South Prairie Lane. The plant was formerly a Pinnacle Propane site, before it was sold to Kosan Crisplant Missouri, Inc. last year.
“Upon our arrival we found that approximately 10,000-plus propane cylinders were on fire, exploding and being propelled into the air,” explained Fire Chief Michael Taylor in a statement. “A 33,000-gallon tank was also situated near the fire.”
propane cylinders were 20-pound, portable tanks which were being launched 100-plus feet in the air, and two 1,000-gallon tanks located behind the building also caught fire. Multiple mutual aid departments were requested to assist the Marshfield Fire Department, including Strafford, Lebanon City and Rural, Southern Webster, Niangua and the City of Seymour. Also on the scene were the Marshfield Police Department, Highway Patrol and the Webster County Sheriffs Office. Cox EMS also provided several ambulances, though they were thankfully not all needed.
Firefighters became aware of the 33,000-gallon tank and responded immediately. Within approximately half an hour, the police perimeter had been expanded and several homes were evacuated within a half-mile of the scene to prevent injuries from debris and further explosions. The tank was protected and never ignited.
“The immediate area was evacuated, and an attack was made on the fire, as soon as the scene stabilized to the point we could safely do so,” added Chief Taylor. “The fire was extinguished with no injuries to firefighters, however one employee from the plant was transported by EMS to the hospital.”
According to a supervisor for the propane company, there were employees working in the building at the time the flames arose just before 5 p.m. However, after over an hour and a half of containing the flames, firefighters were able to enter the building to perform a search. By 6:39 p.m., the building was declared clear and at 7:09 p.m., one person asked to see a medic before being admitted to the hospital burn unit.
“One employee suffered [burns] to their hand and face,” said Marshfield Police Chief Doug Fannen. “The rest was just property damage.”
A family member of the injured employee confirmed he was transported to the hospital and admitted to the burn unit and will need to undergo surgery for skin grafts. While official reports were not yet available at the time of publication, the building itself sustained only exterior damage, according to Chief Taylor.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Marshfield Fire Department, U.S. Department of Trasportation’s Pipeline Division, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the state fire marshal, however it is being considered accidental at this time. Billows of smoke from the fire could be seen for hundreds of miles, with reports being called in from as far as Douglas, Polk, Wright and even Taney Counties. According to the National Weather Service, its satellites even detected a hot spot from the explosions from space. Those who normally utilized Highway OO or other roads near the area were asked to seek an alternate route as the situation unfolded.
“We have many of the most knowledgeable, most dedicated, and most selfless emergency workers on site and working in a coordinated effort to care for the people and the property involved,” said Marshfield Mayor Natalie McNish, who was at the scene as it developed and urged citizens to keep away from the site as emergency personnel worked. “This keeps them and you safe.”
In a time where the men and women who work in emergency services may not always be recognized, this event was a reminder that Webster County and our surrounding areas are constantly appreciated. With multiple responding agencies gathered for one reason – ensuring public safety – the outpouring of support was apparent. After a long night, Marshfield Fire Department received a donation of over a dozen pizzas from the Casey’s on Spur Drive.
“I want to say a huge thank you to the mutual aid departments for coming to help, and to Marshfield police/Webster County Sheriff's office for managing evacuations. We have an amazing group of firefighters in Marshfield and in the surrounding communities,” Taylor said. “I am proud of the work that was performed by the men and women that work in emergency services in our community.”
The Marshfield Mail will have more on this story as soon as reports become available.
