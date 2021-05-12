The Lady Jays won handily while Marshfield’s boys team took third place at last week’s Big 8 Conference Track Meet.
“It was awesome,” Marshfield head coach Roy Kaderly said. “Perfect weather for it. It was the first time we’d seen a lot of these schools, too, because we’ve been going to a lot of these bigger meets and pushing ourselves.”
To avoid inclimate weather, action was moved from Tuesday to Wednesday in Monett, where the Lady Jays remained ablaze, capturing 166 team points.
Nevada took second by a half-point with 77.5 over Mt. Vernon, while Cassville came in fourth with 69.5 and Logan-Rogersville rounded out the top five with 67.
Brianna Utecht took first in the 100-meter dash and hurdles events, while teammates Alliyah Joiner and Emma Dinkins came in third in those events, respectively. Utecht also took first in the long jump and the 200 dash.
Abby McBride won the triple jump by just two-hundredths of a meter on her final jump, defeating Mt. Vernon’s Sadie Heisner.
“The other girl had a 10.79 [meter jump] and Coach [Cody] Bull hadn’t told Abby what she or the other girl had jumped,” said Kaderly of her attempt, also a personal record. “Until after she’d jumped her last one, he didn’t tell her she’d just taken first and by how much. She said, ‘Why didn’t you tell me?’ He said, ‘Because I didn’t want to tell you.’ [Laughs]. But that’s a freshman girl jumping with a lot of junior and senior girls, and it’s very impressive.”
Joiner won the 300 hurdles and was part of the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams for Marshfield that took first as well. The 4x100 quartet that also included Dinkins, Cassie Fishel and Kiana Massie shaved over a half-second off its season best time and bettered its time among the top-10 in the state. The 4x200 team broke the Big 8 record previously held by former member Carl Junction several years ago by one-hundredth of a second.
Massie was an individual winner, also, her javelin throw of 34.17 winning by several meters.
Brooke Crumm and Leanna Merrell went 3-4 in the discus. Of Crumm, Kaderly said, "She PR'd by five or six meters, and that's big-time for her. I think it's something she needed to get over the hump, because lately she hasn't been doing what she needed to in her mind, so I think that bodes well for her in districts.
Among the others who received fanfare from the Lady Jays were Chelsey Brown, who returned recently from a broken ankle and came third in pole vault, and Bailey Simmons, who had a breakout night and finished second in high jump.
Top-five finishers for the Lady Wildcats included freshman Railey Stillings, who took second in the 100 dash behind Utecht and also finished fifth in the 100 hurdles. L-R's 4x200 and 4x100-meter relay teams both clocked in second behind Marshfield. Olivia Frieze and Lily Caldwell ended third in the 300 hurdles and the 800 run, respectively, while Brianna Linehan ended second in the 200 dash and Maddie Evans came fifth in javelin.
Marshfield’s boys ended with 68.5 points, coming in third behind winners Lamar (136) and East Newton (80.5). Logan-Rogersville tied for fourth with Reeds Spring at 61 points.
Maguire Wilson had a sensational second throw of 48.11 meters to win javelin.
“I think prior to that his best was a 39-something, and that throw also put him as the No. 1 thrower coming out of our district as well,” Kaderly said. “He’s going to have to maintain it, but I think, and Coach Mac thinks he has more in him, too. I think he’d probably be further along now then if he hadn’t been sick at the beginning of the year with mono; this was just his third meet of the year.”
Other Blue Jays winners included Travis Greenfield in pole vault, Bobby Maples in discus. The Jays' 4x100 relay team shaved two-tenths of a second's time off their best and set a new school record, again.
Landon Hendrickson took first for the Wildcats in the 1600-meter run (4:32.76), and he came runner-up in the 800 run and took third in the 3,200 run as well. Rogersville's JJ O'Neal came in second in the long jump (6.31 meters) and finished fourth in high jump.
Overall, Kaderly talked up Marshfield’s depth with strong showings up and down the lineup.
“All of our twos really stepped it up,” Kaderly said. “We know where some of the No. 1s are sitting, but the ones that make or break those team wins are those No. 2 kids. Them being able to pull points, whether it’s finishing eighth or second, that adds to the point total, and I was really proud of how everyone contributed. It takes everyone to win championships.”
Marshfield’s district meet is this weekend at Union High School.
“I took over four years ago and always have wanted to take a bus to state,” Kaderly said. “It’s always been a car or a van with a select few kids [in the past] but we’re on the path to do [a bus this season], so that’s one of those checkmarks on the list for me, to pull up and unload a bus full of kids at state. That’s where we’re headed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.