Kendall tapped for list
CAPE GIRARDEAU — Rilee Kendall of Rogersville has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University dean’s list for academic achievement in the fall 2019 semester.
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade-point average while earning at least 12 hours of credit.
Collins serves in Belize
POINT LOOKOUT — Anna Collins, a junior psychology major from Fordland, was one of a group of nine students, faculty and staff from College of the Ozarks who spent eight days helping out rural community members in Belize in November.
The group helped townspeople from the Cayo District in western Belize. They taught students at the Billy White Primary School, led community health and training visits and orchestrated an event to help education.
The group taught and served over 500 students in three rural Cayo district villages and taught Bible lessons to 200 more.
Cunningham a Citizen Scholar
SPRINGFIELD — Cassidy Cunningham of Rogersville was acknowledged as a Missouri State University Citizen Scholar in December.
The MSU Board of Governors acknowledged six students with the Citizen Scholar award, which honors students who exemplify academic success and the university’s public affairs mission.
Cunningham is working on her master of business administration degree. She founded the Society for Collegiate Leadership and Achievement and is co-president of the MBA Association. Her goal is to find a career that enables her to make a difference in the area.
Hayes on West Plains list
WEST PLAINS — Alexis D. Hayes of Marshfield has been named to the dean’s list at University of Missouri West Plains.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average for 12 or more credit hours taken during the semester.
Shields on chancellor’s list
WEST PLAINS — Brittney L. Shields of Marshfield has been named to the chancellor’s list at University of Missouri West Plains.
To qualify for the list, students must have earned a 4.0 grade-point average while enrolled in 12 or more credit hours.
Bishop on C-S list
CANTON — Brooke Bishop of Strafford has been named to the president’s list at Culver-Stockton College. She is majoring in healthcare management.
Students on the president’s list have earned a 4.0 grade-point average while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours.
