The figures are in, and 30% of Webster Countians haven't responded to the 2020 Census.
That doesn’t sound like a big deal, but those responses are still needed to help determine how $675 billion in federal funding will be used for state and local programs.
“The 2020 Census helps with a lot of federal programs in the states, like fire departments, schools and highway transportation,” said Jeanine Beasley, media coordinator of the Chicago Region for the U.S. Census Bureau.
This year, the U.S. Census Bureau started collecting data as early as March. April 1 was the reference date for counting. The U.S. Census Bureau collects data per household, according to Beasley.
“Marshfield has about 2,749 households,” said Beasley. “Right now, the response rate for Marshfield is about 69.3%. That’s close to the 2010 Census self-response rate of 69.7% of households. Marshfield’s doing pretty good, as far as response rates. However, we still need to reach that 30% of people who haven’t responded.”
Beasley said the biggest reason people don’t respond is the unprecedented time with COVID-19.
“It could also be that they’re consumed by other things,” said Beasley. “We’ve found working with our community partners helps educate people about the Census. Some people just don’t understand the importance of it. They may not understand what will be asked, and so we try to encourage and educate people on what that process looks like.”
Those who take the Census will receive the following questions:
• How many people are living or staying in your house, apartment, or mobile home?
• Are there additional people staying in your home, as of April 1?
• What is your telephone number?
• What is the name of the primary person responding on behalf of the household?
• What is the responding person’s sex, age and date of birth?
• Is the person responding Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin?
• What is the person’s race?
Beasley said those questions are straightforward, but if individuals respond with a paper questionnaire, then they can count up to 10 people in their household. If they respond online, they can include up to 99 people.
“That’s a very big household, but there’s enough space to do so,” said Beasley.
This is the first time people can self-respond using phone or online since the 2010 Census was taken.
In the past, data was collected by mail only, but things have changed now, which has helped with the counting process for the 2020 Census, according to Beasley.
“We have been collecting data by phone,” said Beasley. “They can call the 844-330-2020 number and that’s in English. We actually have those lines in English and 12 non-English languages. We have it online, as well, which is 2020 Census.gov. On that portal, they can respond that way. We have 59 language guides to assist those who speak various languages to respond, as well. We have the traditional by mail approach.”
To determine how much states receive in funding, Beasley said funding will channel through the municipalities, villages and cities based on its population.
“Say for example, if a city has dollars earmarked for federal transportation, it’ll be based on the population count,” said Beasley. “Your population in Marshfield, as we have recorded, is about 7,000 people, but say if 8,000 or 8,500 people lived there and only 7,200 people were recorded, then there’s a gap there. That’s the importance of having everyone counted.”
Once the data is collected, the Census Bureau delivers apportionment counts to the president on Dec. 31, 2020.
“The information is provided to the president, with a snapshot of America,” said Beasley. “Subsequently, the data is provided to the districts on March 31, 2021, so they’ll have a snapshot locally of what their communities look like, as far as populations count, to determine representation.”
Rural areas were supposed to be visited by census takers in April/May to drop off invitation letters to owners, but that was delayed due to COVID-19. On Aug. 9, census takers started going door-to-door again in Springfield and other areas.
“We follow up with owners who haven’t responded to the 2020 Census,” said Beasley. “If they are not home, then our workers will leave a notice on the three ways they can respond. Those workers will be equipped with masks and practicing social distancing protocol, with a minimum of six feet distance between the respondent and the census taker.”
Beasley serves as the media coordinator of the Chicago Region for the Census Bureau. That includes eight states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.
Those with questions about the census takers can call the Springfield Missouri Area Census Office at 409-6200.
