ROGERSVILLE –– Logan-Rogersville captured its fifth head-to-head win with Marshfield on senior night last Tuesday in a 10-0 victory over five innings.
Alissa Hughey and Takiya Douglas were the only Lady Jays hitters who managed hits off L-R starter Paige Leithead, who went the distance and struck out two.
Marshfield limited itself to just one error for Leithead’s counterpart, Macie Warren, but the Wildcats were able to nick a run off her every trip to the plate.
The lone error did allow L-R’s first run to score as one of two in the first inning, then three Wildcats picked up hits and as many scored on sacrifice plays in the second to double the lead. Halle Miles doubled in the bottom of the third and scored on a ground ball single to center by Cassidy Coambes, making it 6-0.
Lanie Rostic singled to lead off the fourth, but the Wildcats scored all four of their runs that helped prematurely end the contest with two outs. First, Ince singled to left, scoring Kenzie Gage. Then, after Miles' second double of the evening, Jenna Lane doubled in the duo of Ince and Miles before Liethead singled in courtesy runner Rachel Bass to put the scoring in double-digits.
Leithead, one of four seniors, has watched as a group of underclassmen have helped integrate into a Wildcats team that enter this week’s Class 3 district play with a 21-6 record.
“Coming in it was a little shaky because they didn’t have a lot of varsity game experience, but I think now, gosh we’re good,” Leithead said. “We’re coming together as a team, offense, defense, we’ve figured out how everyone works together.”
She’s also had the fortune of some of that youth, including the arms of Jenna McKenzie and Halle Miles, taking a degree of the pressure off her despite remaining the team’s ace.
“Oh, I love it, it’s been great [laughs],” Leithead said. “I’ve been used to it every year just being me and one other pitcher. Going back and forth between games, it gets to be a lot. Now that we have two other girls on the mound –– J-Mac is good, Halle’s been great –– they’ve been awesome this year and I really appreciate them. It allows me to focus on one game and not the next.”
“And we’re really good about talking to each other, knowing if somebody’s on, somebody’s off. We’ll prepare each other for a game, hype each other up. I think we work really well together.”
Both teams will look to find their way out of District 11 in Reeds Spring. Marshfield (6-17), which ended its regular season with a handful of defeats, will try to break that cycle on Tuesday in the opener against West Plains, who defeated the Lady Jays earlier in the fall.
The winner of that game will meet top-seeded Logan-Rogersville on Wednesday. The winner of that game will face whoever emerges from the other semifinal between Reeds Spring and Hillcrest at noon on Saturday in the district championship.
