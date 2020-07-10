Sometimes this column gets wiped out once or twice before the final product.
Fourth of July? Some of the great sports moments in history on the day are fun to look back on, so I began. Without baseball, or the Home Run Derby, which always falls so close to Independence Day, the closest thing to a sporting hero we had this year was Joey Chestnut.
It can wait another year. Let’s talk about Patrick Mahomes.
Everyone else was Monday afternoon after the Chiefs announced they had reached a 10-year extension with Mahomes worth at least $450 million. It could reach $503 million. The deal includes over $83 million in signing bonuses over the next three years (which are fully guaranteed), a $140 million injury guarantee, and a no-trade clause.
First, the obvious: No NFL team would contemplate letting a quarterback who won the MVP two years ago and followed it up with a Super Bowl ring to leave town. If all NFL players suddenly became free agents and everyone was available to draft, most would likely select Mahomes No. 1 overall.
The word obvious “really” should be emphasized, as not everyone seems to think Mahomes is deserving of the truckload of cash. I’ve seen some pretty irrational, out-of-left field complaints about the deal.
Some will find themselves thinking, “How can anyone be handed a deal like that in a time like this?” Or, inevitably, an A vs. B comparison is raised, like, “Tom Brady is the greatest QB of all-time, and he’s set to make less than $300 million over his 20-year career. This is ridiculous!” Plenty of this chatter comes up in the comment sections of blockbuster MLB deals. The explanation for those, and this deal, are fairly identical.
Back when Tom entered the league in 2000, the NFL salary cap was a (relatively) meager $62.2 million. Around 2009, that figure had nearly doubled, and it stayed level for several years before soaring again. Since 2013, that number has gone up nearly $10 million per season, and it will be $198.2 million in 2020, or over three times what it was when Brady entered the league two decades ago.
It’s lost to some that the salary cap’s rise is mostly parallel to the increase in league revenue. In 2002, when Kansas City’s franchise was worth roughly the amount of the Mahomes deal, the NFL was pulling in just over $4 billion per season. Bloomberg estimated the NFL earned around $15 billion in 2018 by comparison, and Roger Goodell has targeted $25 billion by 2027.
In 2019, Forbes valued the Chiefs at $2.3 billion, which ranked just 24th overall. Nearly three quarters of teams’ estimated values were up by 10% or more from the previous year.
Seeing a pattern here? This isn’t 2002, where if Mahomes had been handed an identical deal it would have roughly matched the entire value of the Chiefs. Newsflash: NFL owners were not anxiously awaiting their stimulus checks. They’re doing just fine. Player salaries need to grow in line with revenues, and the split of revenue (close to 50-50) they’re getting is in line with other major orgs like the NBA.
A far more worthy discussion to be had regarding the deal is this: What degree of success over its entirety will justify the money? I’ll start the bidding at another Super Bowl win and an additional appearance on top. You can count the number of QBs who have won at least two Super Bowls and appeared in at least one more on your fingers. If Mahomes joins that elite company, his deal, unlikely to be a record when it wraps, seems justifiable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.