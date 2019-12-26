Friday night was a tale of two halves in Rogersville. The second one, Lady Wildcats head coach Matt Bolger didn’t have an explanation for.
The mystery was well warranted. Logan-Rogersville, down just seven at intermission, ended up falling 57-22 to the Lady Indians, ranked third in Class 3.
“I honestly don’t know [what happened],” Bolger said following the loss. “I honestly don’t know. Our halftime demeanor, we were very deflated, down, and I was unsure why because if a couple shots fall for us and don’t fall for them, it’s about an even first half.”
Bolger’s analysis of the first half was accurate. Trailing by eight early in the second quarter, Sophia Nixon supplied seven straight points for the Lady Cats to make it a one-possession game, and she showed some playmaking flair by delivering a pass while falling out of bounds to Shayley Dunavant, who splashed the second of two 3-pointers in a short span that kept the game close.
“I’m having a little bit of trouble figuring this group out,” Bolger said. “I’m not sure where we went wrong, but the second half was a far cry from the first, and I’ve got to figure out how to keep that from happening again.”
The Lady Indians dialed up the pressure, and a stream of turnovers ensued. Taylor Treat and Mattie Walker, who combined to finish with 18 points, hit triples within the first 90 seconds of the fourth quarter to put Strafford ahead by 30.
Logan-Rogersville (3-4), meanwhile, missed multiple layups and failed to register a point in the fourth quarter. Aside from 14 points by Nixon and Dunavant’s six, Gracie Kibby’s two were the only other contributions in the scoring column.
“The first month of our schedule was pretty tough, and we’re still trying to learn a new system and break girls into new roles, but I think we’re at the point where we can’t use that as an excuse anymore,” Bolger said. “I think consistency and playing a full 32 minutes are battles we’re still trying to win.”
Lady Indians head coach Dustin Larsen was pleased with how his team finished after feeling his team’s offense was stagnant prior to the break.
“We were just dribbling too much and running into each other a little bit,” Larsen said. “I think our kids refocused and took it up another notch defensively in that second half.”
Logan Jones scored 14 of her team-high 17 points in the second half, and Mica Chadwell added 11 in the win, which moves the Lady Indians to 7-0 ahead of the Pink and White, where they’ll open against Parkview.
“The only thing you can do is go in there and get better,” Larsen said. “We’re just looking for the opportunity to play some good teams, enjoy time off from school and hopefully have a good week.”
