Though sports programs are unclear when the season may start, MSHSAA last week released class and district assignments for spring sports.
BASEBALL
Marshfield has some new but familiar faces in Class 4 District 11, including Logan-Rogersville. The team the Wildcats lost to in the playoffs, Springfield Catholic, will host. The Irish went on to win the district. Those three will be joined by Bolivar, Buffalo, Hollister and Reeds Spring.
Strafford and Conway will also be part of a challenging pack of programs in Class 3 District 11. They’re joined by a pair of preseason top-10 programs, Hartville and Ava. Forsyth will host, while Fair Grove rounds out the bunch.
Seymour enters the year ranked No. 10 in the polls after an appearance in the title game last season. In Class 2 District 5, they’re paired with Fordland, as well as Gainesville, Mansfield, Sparta and Spokane.
SOFTBALL
Pleasant Hope, a 27-game winner in 2019, will host District 8, which includes Strafford and Conway. That trio is matched up with the handful of Fair Grove, Houston, Licking, Niangua and Plato.
In District 9, Fordland will compete with Bradleyville, Forsyth, Hollister, Mountain Grove, Spokane and Springfield Catholic.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Lady Jays, 15-match winners last spring, make up Class 3 District 11’s quartet with Hillcrest, West Plains and Willard.
District champions in 2019, Logan-Rogersville is matched up in Class 2 District 12 with host Aurora, Cassville and Monett.
BOYS GOLF
in Class 3 District 5, newcomer Capital City gets paired with Marshfield, as well as Bolivar, Eldon, Helias Catholic, Osage, Rolla, Salem, St. James and West Plains. The Crusaders finished in the top five at last year’s Class 3 finals at Columbia Country Club.
Kanon Gipson, a state qualifier last year, is part of a Logan-Rogersville squad that will be joined in Class 3 District 6 by Aurora, Carl Junction, Cassville, Hillcrest, McDonald County, Monett, Nevada, Reeds Spring and Springfield Catholic.
In Class 2 District 6, the Strafford Indians will tee off with Clever, Fair Grove, Lamar, Mount Vernon, New Covenant Academy, Pierce City, Sarcoxie, Seneca and Stockton.
Class 1 District 1 will include Seymour, along with Bloomfield, Cabool, Chadwick, Dora, Gainesville, Lutie, Senath-Hornersville, St. Vincent and Thayer.
TRACK AND FIELD
Carl Junction will host a Class 4 District 6 that includes both Logan-Rogersville and Marshfield. Also included are Bolivar, Hillcrest, Lebanon, McDonald County, Monett, Neosho, Nevada, Webb City and Willard.
Strafford will travel to Lamar as part of Class 3 District 6. Competing alongside the Indians will be Aurora, Cassville, Clever, East Newton, Fair Grove, Hollister, Mount Vernon, Reeds Spring, Seneca and Springfield Catholic.
Conway heads to Russellville to compete in Class 2 District 5. The Bears are joined by Cabool, Dixon, Eugene, Gainesville, Hartville, Iberia, Licking, Mansfield, Richland and Sparta.
In Class 1 District 6, Fordland is included with the following schools: Billings, Blue Eye, Chadwick, Crane, Everton, Exeter, Galena, Golden City, Greenfield, Greenwood, Jasper, Lockwood, McAuley Catholic, Purdy, School of the Ozarks, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day, Verona, Walnut Grove and Wheaton.
