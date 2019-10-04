The sun had long set last Wednesday and the final pitch was thrown nearly a half-hour prior, but the Lady Jays still hadn’t left the diamond.
Marshfield had just lost 10-1 to Seneca, the fourth of what would turn out to be seven consecutive defeats. An extended team meeting followed in an effort to try and right the ship.
Macie Warren has slid in and eaten up some innings as well, but freshman Morgan Green has had to bear the burden of the season’s losses on the mound. Following that meeting, Green is candid when asked how the squad’s struggles have affected her.
“It's been crazy," said Green, coming off a loss where she pitched four innings and allowed six runs, though just one earned. "At first, I was prepared for it, but now going through the season, it’s kind of shaken me, you could say."
Green’s candor is refreshing, but she’s had little choice but to make the best of the spotlight. If the plot as of a year ago had played out normally, she might have just been used sparingly in her first year at the varsity level. Instead, a departure from the team and an injury thrust her into the roll as the team’s No. 1 pitcher.
"She's had to step into a role more quickly than we anticipated," Lady Jays head coach Jessica Gorham said. "We knew she’d be in the rotation, but thought she’d be alongside another senior pitcher who could not only help her along, but help her bear some of [the pressure] with her."
As Green is left to find her way, senior Abby Swanigan is busy taking trips to physical therapy, not the hill.
Swanigan started three of the team’s first four games of the year. She exited a Sept. 3 home loss to McDonald County after 3 1/3 innings. It would be her last appearance in a Marshfield jersey. She just had an MRI last week that discovered an instability in her shoulder and a partial tear to her rotator cuff. The hope is that it doesn’t turn into a full tear, but the PT sessions will decide whether a trip to the surgeon is required after three or four more weeks.
Injuries have deprived Swanigan of a significant portion of her high school career. In the summer leading up to her sophomore year at Smithville, she had just thrown a perfect game in competitive ball. In her next start, Swanigan said she felt pain and that something was “completely off.” It wasn’t found originally, but that something turned out to be a labral tear.
While she wasn't cleared to pitch in 2018, even Swanigan’s junior year was shortened at the plate due to a hairline foot fracture.
It's hard to blame her for feeling like forces are working against her health-wise.
"I’m just not a very lucky person,” Swanigan said. “It’s like somebody's been trying to tell me not to play.”
Even if the book is closed on Swanigan, she’s dreading another long rehabilitation process that going under the knife would require.
"Right after my first surgery, having to go straight into physical therapy was probably one of the most painful things ever," Swanigan said. "I still had to go to school after Christmas break and I couldn’t move my shoulder at all. Everyday tasks were so hard and so frustrating. My mom had to help me put shorts on before school and I would cry every time. One time, my sister started crying because I was crying so hard from being in so much pain."
The Lady Jays have had trouble firing on all cylinders no matter who’s been throwing, though a senior might be better equipped to deal with games where more than a handful of errors isn’t atypical. Gorham’s comments point toward the fact that Green needs more help, some of it the kind that only her teammates can provide.
"Morgan’s a good kid, and she’ll figure it out with time, but she’s gotta have the help of the other teammates who are still here,” Gorham said. “In practice, the coaches are trying to get her ready for what to throw, the hitters she’s facing. The pep talks, not that we’re [not trying to keep her spirits up], but those need to come from her teammates.”
“We’ve got 20 other people who aren’t injured out there with her who can help. It’s just a selective effort that we haven’t found to be clicking just yet. I’m at a loss for words. We’ve got to celebrate the positives, but we keep making the same mistakes over and over.”
Marshfield, 4-12, is struggling now, but accelerating Green’s clock as the featured hurler might pay off in the long haul.
“That’s the upside, the experience she’s gaining now,” Gorham said. “We’re taking our lumps, but it’ll be good for her, and for us moving forward.”
As for Swanigan, she doesn’t define her softball career as incomplete.
“I don’t think I ever really wanted to play after high school, so the first time around [getting injured] bothered me a lot more because it was my time to shine,” Swanigan said. “After that, I looked at [playing] as a social aspect rather than, ’Oh, I have to do this because it’s my sport.’ I just liked it because I got to be around everybody. But no, I wouldn’t say that it’s been incomplete.”
Meanwhile, Green’s time with the ball in her hand is just getting started. Swanigan believes it will be a bright one by the time it’s finished.
“The first time after I was told I couldn’t play, Coach Gorham told me to give [Morgan] a pep talk,” Swanigan said. “You could tell she was nervous. It wasn’t a serious talk, I wasn’t like, ‘Do this, do this.’ I said, ‘It’s your turn, go do it.’ That kind of thing. And she did do it.
“I think she’ll be really good by her senior year. She’s got a lot of potential.”
