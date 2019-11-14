Another winning season on the gridiron for Marshfield football translated into nine all-Big 8 Conference selections and several others named among the honorable mentions.
Both members of Marshfield’s dynamic backfield were included, with Daylon Kanengieter landing on the first team, and Zach Cappel named to the second team.
Kanengieter posted gaudy numbers in several games this season, including a 214-yard performance in the win against Logan-Rogersville, and the junior also had 179 yards rushing against Springfield Catholic.
Cappel, a senior was no stranger to the end zone either, and both were relied upon heavily throughout the course of the season, with tempo and opposition often dictating the role the pair played.
“Honestly, it depends how the defense response within a game,” Kanengieter said after the Logan-Rogersville victory. “If they’re set up a certain way, we’ll run certain plays, iso to Cappel or to me, it just depends how they react to our offense.”
Kanengieter was joined on the first team by receivers Thomas McIllwain and Brooks Espy, defensive end Maguire Wilson and linebacker Ayden Rouse. Espy, who had his standout performance against Aurora with over 200 yards receiving and three TDs, was also named at defensive back and return specialist.
Quarterback Brennan Espy, guard Isaiah Starks and tackle Bobby Maples were named to the second team, where McIllwain was also recognized as a defensive back.
Honorable mentions from Marshfield included: guard Kyle Tinder, kicker Danny Parrish, defensive tackle Treyton Summers, defensive end Eli Steffen and linebacker Brett Rogers.
Sophomore JJ O’Neal was among four Logan-Rogersville players who made the first-team All-Big 8 squad.
O’Neal, slotted to catch passes when the season began, was forced to move to quarterback due to a season-ending injury to junior Zach Bergmann, who still made the first team at defensive back.
“That first game against Catholic [at quarterback] was nerve-racking,” O’Neal said after the final game of the year at Buffalo. “Everyone said I should be the leader of the team, and I tried my hardest. Because of my growth, I don’t think we know who’s going to be quarterback next year. Bergmann could be a running back, or he could be quarterback and I could go back to receiver. No matter how it turns out, we’re going to a big duo.”
L-R head coach Mark Talbert complimented O’Neal’s mentality handling the role.
“JJ is a special athlete,” Talbert said. “He’s a dang-good football player, and very mature for his age. Some pf the conversations he has with me and our offensive coordinator, he’s ready for the spotlight. He accepts a lot of responsibility and does a tremendous job with it. He grew up as a sophomore quarterback, and that’s exciting for us.”
Andrew Sell, a 6-foot-5 guard, and AJ Craft, joined those two on the first team from L-R. Craft, a senior like Sell, exploded for 178 yards against Hollister, and had a five-catch, 136-yard game with two touchdowns against McDonald County.
Defensive end Trystin Voss was the lone second-teamer from the Wildcats, though they had six named honorable mention, including O'Neal at defensive back. He was joined by another defensive back, Owen Christian, as well as linebackers Taylor Nelson and Gage Meadors, defensive tackle Connor Leighton and running back Brooks Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.