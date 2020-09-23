Maybe if the games weren’t all so close, it wouldn’t hurt so much. But they have been, and it does.
Marshfield fell to 1-3 on the season after sustaining a senior night loss to Hollister 27-24 Friday night.
Chief bugaboos for the Blue Jays in this game were the inability to limit big plays on defense and the tendency to shoot themselves in the foot with penalties on offense.
“We had lots of penalties tonight. Lots and lots of penalties,” said Blue Jays head coach Cody Bull. “And if you make that many mistakes, and give up that many yards to a good team, you lose.”
Making the loss all the more frustrating was the fact that the Blue Jays had a fairly productive night on the offensive side of the ball in spite of penalties. The Marshfield offense collected 391 total yards on the night, with an average gain of 5.7 yards per offensive play.
“We found some things that were working for us offensively,” said Coach Bull. “I thought we played pretty well for a solid half to three-quarters of the game. We just put ourselves in some holes, especially early. Like (on the first series), when we push the ball inside the 10, then have a false start and have to kick a field goal instead of scoring a touchdown. That turned out to be the difference in the game. Things like that’ll get you.”
Solid performances in the loss
Although three points were not the looked-for result on their first series, the 30-yard field goal by sophomore Joe Harles — which would have been good from at least 40 yards out — did serve to reinforce the idea that the Blue Jays have a potential weapon on special teams.
And notwithstanding the spate of errors by the Blue Jay offense, which also included several dropped passes in the early going, Marshfield was able to fashion a halftime lead of 10-7.
Senior running back Daylon Kanengieter found the going a little tougher against Hollister than the previous week against Springfield Catholic, as Tiger defenders often found their way into the Blue Jay backfield before a play was fully developed. Regardless, Kanengieter was able to bull his way to 124 yards on 23 carries on the night.
After getting off to a slow start — partly due to those dropped passes — sophomore quarterback Bryant Bull finished the night with 191 passing yards, with 19 completions on 30 attempts, including two touchdowns and one interception. He also scored the remaining Marshfield TD on a 1-yard sneak, following Kanengieter runs of 20 and 29 yards early in the second quarter.
Bull’s top targets were senior Blake Anderson, who snagged eight catches for 76 yards and two TDs, and senior Landon Wilson, who pulled in five balls for 61 yards.
“We felt like (the short passing game) was going to be there all week,” said Coach Bull. “We dropped some of them, and we missed some looks, but overall, they got it together. Early on, I thought we could have done a better job with it. But we got it together later on, and it was good for us.”
“We’ve got guys that can make plays out there. I think we have a good offense and we can do some things, but we’ve got to keep mistakes to a minimum.”
See-saw second half
The Blue Jays’ halftime lead was protected on the third quarter’s first series with an interception by junior Cooper Kimrey, who wrestled the ball away from a Hollister receiver at the Marshfield 27-yard line.
But after another penalty stalled the Jays on the ensuing drive and forced a punt, the Tigers capitalized with a 45-yard touchdown strike at the 3:40 mark of the third quarter to go up 14-10.
In spite of another penalty on their next possession, the Blue Jays were able to keep that drive going, thanks to a 20-yard pass to Kimrey, which included a couple of slipped tackles after the catch. Marshfield took the lead back, 17-14, on the first play of the fourth quarter, in which Anderson took a short pass in the right flat, slipped a tackle and tiptoed 30 yards down the sideline to pay dirt.
Hollister was able to respond almost immediately, as a 36-yard bomb was followed by a 19-yard TD strike to put the Tigers back on top, albeit by just a field goal after a missed extra point.
Marshfield went back up 24-20 on a 10-play drive that featured four completions to Wilson for 35 yards and culminated with a six-yard strike to Anderson.
The Tigers pulled a bit of a trick play on the following kickoff, with the return men exchanging the ball on a reverse that was good enough to get the ball across midfield to the Marshfield 48-yard line. A couple of plays later, a 40-yard TD run pushed the Tigers back on top, 27-24.
Although that proved to be the game’s final margin, the last three minutes were tense ones, which included a Hollister interception and a Marshfield fumble recovery three plays later. The Blue Jays were able to push the ball as far as the Hollister 35-yard line with just over a minute to play, but a collection of four costly penalties plus a sack kept the Blue Jays just out of field goal range.
Coming up
As an illustration of how close the Blue Jays’ first four contests have been, Marshfield is 1-3 on the season, but has outscored its opponents, 123-122.
“It won't get any easier,” said Coach Bull. “The Big Eight is tough. Everybody is good and everybody can play. We’ve just got to find a way to come back next week. I told our seniors, ‘This is not your last game; this is not your last home game; you’ve got a chance to redeem yourselves.’ And I think they will.”
The Blue Jays will get a shot at redemption this Friday night when they host East Newton, which also sports a 1-3 season ledger. However, the Patriots got their first win this past Friday, 26-13 over Seneca, who beat the Blue Jays back in Week 1.
