Almost two-thirds into the season, Marshfield has taken steps forward in recent weeks, but a 73-43 loss at Logan-Rogersville on Jan. 21 was a good opportunity to evaluate what needs to be done to stay in games with some of the state’s better programs.
The Wildcats blistered Marshfield out of the gates, outscoring them 26-7 in the first quarter, 21-9 in the second. It led to plenty of honest assessments from Blue Jays head coach Adam Carpenter following the game.
“We came out soft,” Carpenter said “Our guys in the first half played like they were a little bit scared … some guys that aren’t very confident. I know our guys can play better than that.”
A combined seven 3-pointers by Peyton McBride and Blake Anderson weren’t enough, and admittedly, four of those came in the final period with Logan-Rogersville’s starters already removed with the benefit of a 37-point lead late in the third.
The senior tandem of Cade Blevins and Josh Linehan accounted for 40 points in just over 20 minutes of floor time for the Wildcats, who were motivated by an unsatisfactory result in their previous contest, a 41-37 home loss to Nixa.
“It was a rough loss, and we were thinking that we had to bounce back,” Blevins said. “We had a week off to gather ourselves, then come out, play hard and have fun.”
Blevins didn’t deny an extra “want” to defeat a quasi-rival, but denied any trash talk and complimented the Jays regardless of their mark on the year. “[Marshfield’s] record says one thing, but they have really good players,” he said. “I think they’re a lot better than how they were playing.”
Senior Drew Cromer didn’t downplay the significance of erasing the zero out of Marshfield’s win column and posting consecutive wins recently.
“They meant a lot to us, showed us that we have more ahead and that we have a bright future,” Cromer said. “We’re starting to come together more and [those wins] really encourage us to keep up the hard work.”
Carpenter complimented that trajectory his team is on while gauging how much work is needed in the months ahead.
“I would say they’re a top-10 team in the state, and for our program, what this game means is that our guys need to play more basketball, get more reps,” Carpenter said. “We need to make sure that our facilities are open, that guys are getting to play and get better. It can’t just be a winter thing. Guys have got to have the ball in their hands some more throughout the year. Come in on Sundays and play, you know what I mean?”
He clarified that no matter the results so far, the desire for increased reps is an expectation rather than a hope.
“These guys have played hard all year pretty consistently,” Carpenter said. “I love our guys; we just have to get better. Skill, experience, toughness. If you have those, you’re going to be good.”
L-R takes home tournament trophy
Logan-Rogersville followed up the win over the Jays with several impressive victories to be crowned winner of the Lebanon Hall of Fame Classic.
In Saturday’s title game, L-R (12-6) topped the hosts, 65-55, led by 24 points from Blevins. The senior wing also scored 21 points when the Wildcats defeated MICDS (St. Louis), the fourth-ranked team in Class 4, on Friday, 53-40.
