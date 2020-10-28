Facing a starting pitcher they had chased after only four pitches earlier this season, Logan-Rogersville couldn’t get the bats going in a 4-0 defeat to Sullivan in the Class 3 state quarterfinals.
Hanna Johanning allowed three runs and didn't record an out in Logan-Rogersville's 8-4 win over the Lady Eagles in August, but delivered a three-hit, nine-strikeout performance to blank the hosts, who were held scoreless for the first time all season.
“I told our juniors, that’s a credit to a senior who just stepped up and put it on her shoulders,” L-R head coach Denny McHenry said. “She kept it down and out, got us on some changeups once in a while. I told our girls that in the first three innings everything looked like a home-run cut. It’s the same thing that it’s been: just cut [your swing] in half and let everything work. We were swinging from the heels a bit, not watching the ball.”
Halle Miles matched Johanning's strikeout prowess on the mound for the Lady Wildcats, fanning 11. Primarily, the damage she allowed came from Kayla Ulrich (4-for-4), who knocked a two-run single in the fifth inning, then drove a two-run home run over the wall in center in the seventh inning.
“Our pitcher threw her butt off, we just showed up and didn’t hit today,” McHenry said. “We had four or five [strikeouts] that were backwards, and you can’t win these kinds of games like that, taking called strikes.”
Miles and Ali Icenhower, who had success against Johanning in that previous affair, put Sullivan on thin ice with a single and a walk, respectively, in the bottom of the sixth. However, Johanning stranded both runners. Johanning was relieved by Jaedin Blankenship after walking two Lady Wildcats in the bottom of the seventh, but with one out, Jenna Lane hit a hard long drive to center fielder Riley Branson, who relayed a throw to second base to double off a runner and end the game.
“You can’t end the game with a line-drive double play, and it happened,” McHenry said. “I never dreamed that they would shut us out. The 2-0 lead wasn’t the big issue, but when it got to 4-0...we just didn’t mount anything early. In the first inning, when we got a leadoff double and didn’t move a runner, that was disappointing. These games, to me, you need to score a run first, especially if you’re the home team, [to get] the upper-hand.”
Adversity didn’t appear to hinder the visitors for a game originally scheduled a day prior; the Lady Eagles were missing several players, including one hitter in the top of their lineup, due to quarantine.
Said McHenry, “They were talking about that whole COVID thing, and I’m like, ‘You’ve got the right ones here, they’ve been here three out of five, they’ll play good.’ And they did.”
The win gave Sullivan (20-9) its fourth Final Four appearance in five seasons –– five in the past decade –– and the Lady Eagles advanced to the Class 3 title game against Savannah with a 4-1 win over Bowling Green Saturday.
With almost an entire team returning, that’s where Rogersville (27-7) will again aim to be next year.
“Their motivation has to be like [Johanning’s] motivation was for this game,” McHenry said. “There’s no telling if we’ll be Class 3 or 4 next year. You don’t know if you’ll win 27 games next year. It’s about winning your district and winning this game. We’ve been here, what, three times since 2015, and haven’t won this game, so it’s disappointing, but I’d like to think we can do it again next year. We’ll be good, barring injuries, a pandemic, all that stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.