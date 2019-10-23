Emotions were swirling on senior night, but Marshfield cast them aside long enough Thursday to dispatch visiting Springfield Catholic.
The gals in blue defeated the Irish in three sets, winning the first (25-21), then dropping the middle game (25-19) before taking the decisive one (25-22).
“We made a lot of unforced errors tonight, but they made that happen,” Lady Jays head coach Jared Olson said. “I’d seen them on film, and they bring a lot of energy to games. We talked to the girls about it [that we had to bring it], and that’s why. They can create those errors and put you in a bind.”
Senior Addison Crider said that the team tried to approach the game with a clear mind, but putting the occasion out of sight and mind proved to be easier said than done.
“We didn’t want to let the senior night stuff affect us while we were playing or we knew we wouldn’t play as well, so we tried to just let it all go, but it’s a little hard not to think about it,” said Crider, who matched her team-high 13 kills from the team’s previous outing against Mountain Grove. “I still think we did a good job for the most part of not letting it affect us.”
After securing the opening game, the Lady Jays fell behind by as much as 19-9 in the second set. They attempted to rally, carving into the lead with four consecutive points, but the Irish held them at bay to force a rubber match.
The entire night looked to be getting away from them with the Jays trailing the final game 12-8, but they refused to fold and turned the tables. Marshfield swung the tide and took its largest lead of the set at 24-19 with a ball crucially dispatched by junior Brooklyn Crawford, who ended with 10 kills and seven blocks.
“Her reaction time up there –– reading that middle and knowing that she’s going to try and send something –– that’s not coachable, that’s just instinct and being an athlete,” Olson said.
On the point that seemingly put the match to bed, Crawford added, “It was pretty big and exciting. It got the team riled up.”
Blayke Taylor ended with eight digs, while Alliyah Joiner and Emily Aldridge each collected three aces.
Marshfield entered the night with three straight victories over Catholic, including one over last year’s Irish team that had just six wins. This year’s Catholic team, which came in with 23 wins, showed to be much improved under the direction of first-year head coach Stephanie Bates, who had previously enjoyed a long tenure of success at Glendale.
“It’s a 180 from last year,” Olson said. “Coach Bates has done an awesome job, and you expect that out of a coach who has won 600-some-odd matches. She’s had a heckuva career and she’s turning the program around.”
The success improved the Lady Jays’ record to 21-7-2 and locked them into a matchup with Mountain Grove to open districts, which Marshfield hosts, on Oct. 28.
Bryan can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
