Strafford took exceptional pleasure to the conditions in which it captured Logan-Rogersville’s Lady Wildcat Classic with Friday night’s 72-45 win over Willard.
Following a victory in pool play the night before over the Lady Wildcats, Strafford excelled in another scrappy environment.
“That just made it more exciting,” Lady Indians sophomore point guard Emma Compton said. “We were getting rowdy with them, and it makes it more fun when they’re aggressive with. We really do [feed on it] because it makes us work harder.”
Multiple teammates backed up that assertion.
“Coach [Dustin] Larsen is always on us about it, if we don’t have good defense then we don’t have good offense,” senior Logan Jones said. “It kind of goes together and leads to easy baskets.”
It was certainly true in the title game, where the Lady Indians seized control of the game instantly. Already without one 6-footer in Kaitlyn Burson due to injury, Willard lost another, Megan Mahan, to foul trouble in the first few minutes. That made it all the easier for Strafford, who established a 27-5 lead by the end of the opening period.
Strafford’s suffocating defense led to a share of layups, and when Willard attempted to stunt those easy baskets with fouls, it only delayed the inevitable, as the Lady Indians converted 29-of-33 free-throw attempts.
“I thought we set the tone defensively, and that really gave us the opportunity offensively to be aggressive,” Larsen said. “Every team’s got to find their identity and hang their hat on some things, and this team has toughness inside of them. When they’re really playing as one and everyone’s clicking on all cylinders, they’re really fun to watch.”
The Lady Tigers weren’t so overwhelmed throughout the remainder of the game as they were in the onset, but still trailed by 29 after three quarters, allowing Strafford (16-2) to sprint to the finish line for a fourth-consecutive Lady Wildcat Classic title.
Jones didn’t need time on the floor in the fourth to score her game-high 21 points. The scoring behind her was balanced; Taylor Dormann finished with 12, followed by Mica Chadwell’s 11 and 10 from Mattie Walker.
Mahan still managed to lead the Lady Tigers (12-6) with 10 points.
Strafford reached the first-place game by virtue of defeating Marshfield, then winning Pool A by beating the Lady Cats, 55-42. That game was closer than the final score indicated, though; it was a one-point contest with three minutes left in the third quarter before the offense dried up for L-R, who managed just two points over the next eight minutes.
Sophia Nixon, who scored 20 in the loss to Strafford, was joined by three teammates in double figures –– Shayley Dunavant, Gracie Kibby and Lauren Williams –– but Logan-Rogersville (8-11) relinquished an eight-point lead after three quarters to fall 60-57 to Sparta in the third-place game Friday.
“I feel like that was two games in a row where, in the end, we buckled to the pressure a little bit,” L-R head coach Matt Bolger said. “I told them the [Sparta game] was on me completely because I think I subbed a little bit better [against Strafford] and we had more gas in the tank late. I think we were tired and that was a factor.”
Strafford placed a trio on the all-tournament team in Compton, Dormann and Jones. Sparta had a pair in Shelby McMurry and Laney Humble, as did Willard with Brielle Adamson and Mahan. Nixon, Marshfield’s Kori Cromer and Central’s Makaiya Brooks rounded out the bunch.
