The showdown of top Big 8 teams between Logan-Rogersville and Marshfield on Oct. 23 didn’t live up to the billing, by no fault of either side.
The teams were supposed to meet initially on Oct. 6 in Rogersville, but shortly beforehand, several Rogersville players tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the match to be called off.
“We tried to contact trace, and then it became much bigger,” Lady Wildcats head coach Emily Hutcheson “It was right at that time where allergy season was just starting, too. When you come in, look at the kids and they don’t look like they’re feeling well, it’s like, ‘ahh, it’s probably safer to shut it down.’ Kids’ health is more important than a volleyball game.”
Rogersville went on to miss over a dozen other games before returning to the floor for the game against the Lady Jays. For the Lady Wildcats, it ended up being the ideal result. They extended a winning streak that’s lasted over a decade against Marshfield by sweeping sets (25-13, 25-20, 25-18), but it came against a Jays team that was missing arguably its two best players, seniors Brooklyn Crawford and Alliyah Joiner, absent in quarantine.
“What these girls have been able to do given the circumstances and the adversity they’ve faced, they just seize the moments,” Hutcheson said. “They came out with great energy [against Marshfield] and I think that time away energized them. Not that we ever take it for granted, but it makes us appreciate the time we have on the court that much more.
Said Marshfield head coach Jarod Olson of the pair not present, “Yeah, those two girls are studs. It’s a loss, but also a great opportunity for the young kids.”
The Lady Jays (27-6) were missing both players against a top-10 team for the second night in a row, having fallen without them to Springfield Catholic as well, but Olson said his team responded better against Rogersville in spite of the loss.
“The girls were a little more in-sync,” Olson said. “I know it’s two straight-set losses, but there’s things I’ve seen that are better. And you’ve got to give them credit –– Catholic played great, and Rogersville was great as well. If we have Brooklyn and Alliyah, I feel great about our chances, but we can’t dwell on that.”
The quarantine for Marshfield's players will be up in time for them to return Oct. 27, the night of the Jays' district final game.
Rogersville, meanwhile, had just the Marshfield game and the Big 8 crossover game the next night to prepare for the Class 4 District 9 tournament. The Lady Wildcats (10-6-1), ranked sixth in Class 4 will be favored against Glendale (3-21) in Tuesday night’s semifinal, but with a win would face host Willard, No. 1 in Class 4, for the title the next night.
“If we play like [we did against Marshfield] and are positive and encouraging, the sky’s the limit,” Hutcheson said. We played Willard at their jamboree and took care of business, but then they came to our house and took care of business. They’re a great team, they’re tall. But we’re mighty [laughs]. My girls are fearless.”
