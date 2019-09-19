A bit of set-piece sizzle paved the way for a Blue Jays victory Thursday over Cassville in the opener of New Covenant Academy’s Warrior Soccer Classic.
Senior Coltan Arentz broke a deadlock late in the first half with his goal, then Justin Hanson added an insurance goal on the other side of intermission as Marshfield took a 2-0 win over the Wildcats.
Arentz, playing as a left-sided midfielder, dribbled away from his marker and toward the wing before using a cut-back move to draw a foul by Cassville’s Carson Whittemire. That led to Arentz swiveling a shot from almost 25 yards out to the far upper-corner out of the reach of Wildcats goalkeeper Peter Littlefield for a 1-0 lead with less than 14 minute left in the opening half.
“He put my leg in some sort of judo hold [on the foul] — I’m not sure what it was,” Arentz said. “I’ve already dislocated this knee once, so I got a little nervous. I was panicking a little bit.”
Plans for the set piece changed when the wall of Cassville defenders scattered pre-delivery, leading to Arentz’ attempt on goal.
“We were going to do a fake with Danny [Parrish], then we saw the wall kind of disappear and he told me to go for it,” Arentz said. “It felt pretty good.”
Blue Jay head coach Tom Searson indicated that the responsibility of free kicks remains a fluid one, a decision that appeared to pay off handsomely in the win.
“Colton drilled that ball, and it was a great opportunity for him, so now we know he’s got that,” Searson said. “I’ve got in my head who should take them, but they’re free to make those decisions, and it worked out tonight.”
In the early portion of the first half, Searson was imploring his wide attacking midfielders, including Arentz and junior Hudson Aikins, to spread the play against Cassville. As they took to that, better passages came, including one where Parrish's initial attempt on goal was pushed wide, followed by a rebound attempt from sophomore Christopher Housholder at a wider angle that was sent over the crossbar by Littlefield.
“We had to go wide because Cassville is always strong defensively, especially in the middle of the field,” Searson said. “They had three guys stopping everything in the middle. We tried to use our wings more, and that’s the nice thing, these guys adjusted well. In the second half, they did a much better job staying wide, so it’s encouraging to see that.”
Marshfield avoided the trap of conceding after halftime, forcing the Wildcats to continue and chase the game. Eventually, the Jays stacked on their lead as freshman Jessee Owens threaded a ball behind the back line to sophomore Justin Hanson, who took a dribble before swiveling a right-footed shot past Cassville’s substitute goalkeeper with 14:34 left in the match.
Both underclassmen were big contributors in the team’s first win of the year, a 9-1 blowout of Crocker. Owens had a hat trick and an assist, while Hanson had a pair of goals and assists each in the Sept. 5 landslide.
The Blue Jays went on and finished second in the tournament, falling 2-1 on Friday to Hillcrest, then drawing nil-nil Saturday to New Covenant. They'll get a week off before returning home to face Monett on Sept. 23, then play the day after as well, hosting Logan-Rogersville.
