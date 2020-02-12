Marshfield staged a valiant second-half comeback Friday night, but fell to Reeds Spring, 39-35, in front of a healthy home crowd.
The Blue Jays, who entered having won five of their last seven, rallied from down 10 at the half. They began the charge back in the third when, down six, Blake Anderson was sent to the line. Anderson made his first free throw, then, after the Jays rebounded it, kicked it back out for a triple from Anderson, who also closed out the quarter with a layup from a steal that made it a one-point game.
After both teams opened the fourth with several scoreless minutes, senior Drew Cromer hung for jumper in the lane that gave Marshfield a 30-29 lead, its first of the game. The drought continued for both sides until Cromer splashed an almost identical shot with just under three minutes remaining to make it a three-point advantage.
The Wolves worked for three free throws that that knotted the game back up at 32 –– one came from an offensive rebound, two more by stealing a Marshfield inbounds pass –– and after Cromer missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Al Chavez snuck away with a follow-up bucket from a teammate’s miss that put Reeds Spring (10-11) ahead once again with a minute to go.
Following three trips to the free-throw line that tacked on as many points to the Wolves’ lead, Peyton McBride canned a 3-pointer from several feet beyond the line that made it 37-35 with 12.5 seconds remaining. Only a second more came off the clock before Trey Summers put Lance Hafar at the stripe, but Hafar made both and the Jays were unable to come away with anything as the horn cut their final possession short.
“Having a lead with the ball, that’s something we work on daily,” Marshfield head coach Adam Carpenter said. “[We work on] being tough with the ball and getting a layup or keeping it, and we just didn’t execute very well. Those late offensive rebounds [we gave up] were really big.”
“This was definitely a tough loss for us. We had a nice home crowd and the guys played well enough to win on one end of the floor, we just needed to score more points.”
A sizable, vibrant student section filled the bleachers, in part for the Rally Dance that followed the game, but the energy supplied by fans in blue didn’t channel into the scoring column until later. J.T. Bayliff’s 3-pointer at the buzzer put the Wolves up 21-11 at intermission.
“We were missing good shots, but on the flip side, they were really physical and that was allowed, so kudos to them,” Carpenter said.
The presence of Hafar, who stands 6-foot-6, may have contributed to some of the trepidation near the bucket.
“They’ve got [Hafar], who’s really long and he bothered us around there,” Carpenter said. “We missed a lot of bunnies, a lot of close shots where we got a great look, and I think that’s because of some of that length and contact. And in the first half, we had some good looks from the right guys from beyond the arc that we missed as well.”
Cromer, who scored seven of the team’s points before intermission, finished with 14, while Anderson ended with 10 in the defeat.
Anderson has continued to emerge as a complementary scorer as the stretch run approaches. Carpenter said that having Cromer, McBride and Anderson on the floor has eased the offensive burden on each. Cromer notched a triple-double in the 70-51 win over Mountain Grove on Feb. 1 at the Family Pharmacy Panther Classic.
“You’re giving [Drew] the ability to attack with guys who can hit a high percentage off the catch, and then Blake is more open because there’s more teammates on the floor that have to be guarded,” Carpenter said.
The Jays traveled to Mount Vernon on Tuesday and will follow that with a Big 8 Showdown game against an opponent to be determined.
