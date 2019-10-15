There will be no Bill Murray, no Punxsutawney Phil. It’s not even February. But there is a Groundhog Day feeling about the Blue Jays’ season after a 32-7 win Friday over Reeds Spring.
With the exception of a loss to Monett –– the Jays defeated them 31-23 in 2018 –– the results after seven games have been identical to last year, Marshfield’s first in the Big 8 Conference.
Last year, the Blue Jays (4-3) rattled off wins over Hollister, Nevada, Reeds Spring, Aurora and Logan-Rogersville, in that order, to close the regular season on a five-game win streak.
With games remaining against Aurora and L-R, who have won just three games combined, the odds of repeating that feat, which would increase the chances of a home playoff game, appear to be favorable.
“We’re just so good right now,” Blue Jays sophomore defensive lineman Maguire Wilson said. “The defense is flying on all cylinders. We’re always told to keep our foot on the gas, never stop. TCOB: Take Care of Business. That’s what we’re taught.”
Marshfield shifted straight into top gear with Brooks Espy’s shifty opening kickoff return that started the first drive at the Wolves’ 15-yard line. Electing to go on 4th-and-3, Brennan Espy converted to fellow senior Thomas McIllwain to pick up the first down, then Daylon Kanengieter lowered his shoulder with a four-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.
An errant punt by Reeds Spring (4-3) ended their drive that followed the score, starting the Jays at the visitors’ 40-yard line. A solid rushing pickup and a reception in the flat by Zach Cappel set the table for Kanengeiter’s second score of the evening, a mostly straightforward one up the middle from 17 yards out that put the Jays up by 13 on Military Appreciation Night.
The Jays bottled up the opposition in the first half with the exception of a pitch to Matt Allison for a 63-yard touchdown that made it 13-7 with 4:05 to go in the first quarter.
Brennan Espy had his evasiveness on display later in the half, wheeling out of the pocket to find brother Brooks for a nine-yard score with over six minutes to go before the interval.
Marshfield head coach Cody Bull said post-game that his feeling about the outcome is positive whenever his team can assert itself as it did against Reeds Spring.
“I always feel like if we can get in the second half of games, our strength and conditioning, the way we do things off the field, are going to put us over the top,” Bull said. “I think our guys are stronger than everyone else for longer.”
Bull’s assessment was on target, as Marshfield held the Wolves scoreless for the rest of the night. Following a nondescript third quarter, the Jays looked poised to open the fourth with a score, but a fumble by Kanengieter inside the 5-yard line gave the ball away. Regardless, the defense answered the bell and took advantage of a bad pitch as Brett Orso came away with a fumble recovery to regain possession.
This time, Kanengieter held onto a sweep and went 20 yards to his right into the end zone, making it 26-7 with 7:37 left on the clock.
Marshfield got the ball back and Kanengieter broke a tackle, then busted a run down the left side 20 yards that set up Cappel’s 1-yard TD that wrapped up the scoring.
“At the end of the game, we felt like we were going to get first downs and shut the thing out, and we ended up scoring again as well, so it was fun,” Bull said.
“Our defense has been playing better week after week. They’re getting more aggressive, playing with more enthusiasm and passion. Seeing the defense mature is exciting to me because I’ve been a defensive guy for a long time, so seeing our defense spearhead this thing tonight was something.”
Bull said that there has been a big emphasis made to push the defense in the right direction in practices.
“We’ve been hard on them,” Bull said. “We felt like they weren’t playing up to our standard, so we challenged them and they really responded. Not just one or two guys, but every defensive guy responded, and you kind of see the results of it.
“Assignments is a lot of it, and when you know your assignment you play confident. Then when you play confident, you play faster, and that’s really what we needed.”
Espy finished with eight completions for 98 yards, adding 65 yards on the ground. As a whole, Marshfield rushed for 230 yards, including 102 by Kanengieter and 46 by Cappel.
In other Week 7 action, Logan-Rogersville (2-5) made the short trip to Springfield Catholic and fell, 33-14. The Wildcats look to get back on track against Hollister on Friday.
Strafford got out to a 6-0 lead thanks to a pick-6 by Vance Mullins, but a balanced attack led Skyline to a 30-20 road win. Quarterback Mason Foley took it himself 58 yards to the house, then hooked up with Mason Denning on a 15-yard pass for the Indians' other TD. Now 3-4, Strafford remains at home in Week 8 with a game against Forsyth.
Bryan can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
