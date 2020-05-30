Rosters have been released and players are still being recognized through social media and other outlets for various basketball all-star games that normally would have been held within the area.
The Southwest Missouri Basketball All-Star Game, which would have taken place at Baptist Bible College in Springfield, typically would have selected a combined 26 senior boys from Class 4 and 5.
SWMO Basketball announced that Marshfield’s Drew Cromer, along with the pair of Rogersville’s Josh Linehan and Cade Blevins, would have been invited to the event.
Marshfield’s Dani Brewer and Rogersville’s Sophia Nixon were each set to take part in the girls’ all-star festivities, which typically also include a slam dunk and 3-point shooting contest.
At the Class 1-2-3 level, Strafford’s Zak Lutgen was set to compete. The Strafford pair of Logan Jones and Taylor Dormann were among the list recognized on the girls’ side, as well as Fordland’s Abi Southard and Conway’s Cassie Vestal.
The 43rd annual Lions Club All-Star Basketball Classic was also set to take place in June in Springfield and was canceled for the first time ever.
The Lady Indians’ title-winning trio of Dormann, Jones and Mica Chadwell were all selected to the Purple Team, which was to be coached by Strafford's Dustin Larsen.
Marshfield’s Brewer was set to be part of the White Team, led by three Ozark selections.
The Area Boys, which would have been coached by Fair Grove’s Cale Ramsey, included Logan-Rogersville’s Cade Blevins, as well as Seymour's Trint Sampson.
Kickapoo [boys] was the only other program aside from Ozark and Strafford to earn three selections.
The Mail congratulates those players selected who would have taken part in all festivities.
