BUFFALO — Logan-Rogersville discovered Friday night why Buffalo has had a recent resurgence, but they didn’t settle for just showing up.
The Wildcats, who knocked off Springfield Catholic a week prior, fell to the Bison 49-28 in a Class 3 district semifinal. But the proof that Log-Rog came to play was there immediately.
Buffalo fumbled the opening kickoff, and sophomore quarterback JJ O’Neal took advantage, punching it in from six yards out to put L-R ahead 7-0 exiting the gates, providing the spark needed to fight against an explosive offense.
“I think our kids came out on fire tonight,” Wildcats head coach Mark Talbert said. “They were so excited about the win we had last week and felt things started to click for them. Then the ball gets on the ground, we recover it and punch it in, and our kids go nuts after that.”
After surrendering a 15-yard run by Coltin Henderson that tied the game back up, L-R appeared poised to snatch the lead right back near the end of the opening quarter, but coughed up a fumble that put the ball back in the hands of the Buffalo offense and junior dual-threat quarterback Jamen Smith, who proved himself a terror for the remainder of the night.
Smith, running behind a senior-laden offensive line, got Buffalo’s offense going on the drive that resulted from the turnover, which ended in a nine-yard scoring run by sophomore Jaren Smith. O’Neal, showing off his own playmaking ability, took a carry on 4th-and-long 44 yards for the score, but Jamen Smith answered by taking the kickoff over 90 yards to the house and putting the Bison back ahead 21-14 with 3:25 left in the first half.
“That was a huge run [by JJ], and I think he broke a couple of tackles doing it,” Talbert said. “I don’t think that was necessarily a play he called, but it broke down and he took off. Anytime he gets in the open field he has an opportunity. I hope he’s able to do some of the things their quarterback did tonight in the future. That kickoff return [Smith] had was a back-breaker for us.”
A 22-yard reception by Jaren Smith set up a close-quarters sneak by Jamen with 37 seconds left in the first half, but the Wildcats were prepared to make it a one-score game yet again after intermission. Chain-moving runs by Owen Christian and Connor Leighton were followed by O’Neal’s 23-yard TD pass to his tallest target, senior Adam Waters, making it 28-21 with 3:02 left in the third.
It wasn’t until the final quarter that the Bison (11-2) finally began to break away. Smith converted a big fourth-down swing pass to Henderson, then two plays later took it in from two yards. Several minutes later, he picked up his third rushing TD of the evening with a nine-yard score that hurt L-R’s chances of a comeback.
O’Neal showed off his wheels again by running the next kickoff back to Buffalo’s 16-yard line, and hooked up with Christian on a 10-yard score with 6:34 remaining. The Bison earned their seventh and final touchdown of the night on a seven-yard play-action pass by Smith to Bode Abraham as 4:17 remained on the clock.
Talbert believed that there were some things that could have been done to put more pressure on Smith in the first half, but the size factor played a role in the post-half script on a cold night where the field was also plenty muddy in some areas.
“They got into their jumbo set in second half and they were bigger and stronger,” Talbert said. “It was tough for us to stop, especially on this field with not real good footing. Our kids did the best they could.”
Coming off a winless 2018 season, Logan-Rogersville finished with three wins, a more-than-respectable improvement considering the Wildcats lost numerous starters, including key skill players like quarterback Zach Bergmann and running back Brooks Wilson. After starting out 2-2, defeating the favored Irish in the district opener allowed the season to end on a better note.
“We hadn’t won a district game since 2012, so it meant everything to our program to get another game in and have another week with each other,” Wildcats senior receiver AJ Craft said.
Talbert hopes that carries over into his third year as head coach. “I’m hoping it builds momentum into kids coming back out for football,” he said. “That’s something we talk about, building a family atmosphere and culture for others to see — the brotherhood, the lifelong bonds our players are creating with each other and the relationships they have with our assistant coaches and myself. We hope that builds into more kids being involved with the sport.
“Football is a numbers game, and everyone’s dealing with that, but that game against Catholic, I think that helps improve it for us.”
